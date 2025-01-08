today's howtos
-
Adriaan Roselli ☛ Brief Note on Figure and Figcaption Support
I am not going to dive into the details of <figure> and <figcaption>. Go read Scott’s 2019 post How do you figure? for an overview.
That said, since Scott’s post there has been movement on the AAPI mapping (partly by Scott). Specifically, the <figcaption> element should not provide the accName for the figure nor the content it contains. The simplest example for why not is that video transcripts appear in <figcaption>s and that would be a problematic accName (flattened string or not).
-
University of Toronto ☛ WireGuard's AllowedIPs aren't always the (WireGuard) routes you want
WireGuard's AllowedIPs setting for a particular peer controls two things at once: what (inside-WireGuard) source IP addresses you will accept from the peer, and what destination addresses WireGuard will send to that peer if the packet is sent to that WireGuard interface. However, it's the routing table that controls what destination addresses are sent to a particular WireGuard interface (or more likely a combination of IP policy routing rules and some routing table).
-
Dan Q ☛ Endless SSH Tarpit on Debian
I had a smug moment when I saw security researcher Rob Ricci and friends’ paper empirically analysing brute-force attacks against SSH “in the wild”. It turns out that putting all your SSH servers on “weird” port numbers – which I’ve routinely done for over a decade – remains a pretty-effective way to stop all that unwanted traffic, whether or not you decide to enhance that with some fail2ban magic.
But then I saw a comment about Endlessh. Endlessh3 acts like an SSH server but then basically reverse-Slow-Loris’s the connecting client, very gradually feeding it an infinitely-long SSH banner and hanging it for… well, maybe 15 seconds or so but possibly up to a week.
-
Linux Handbook ☛ Understanding File Descriptors in Linux
Understand file descriptors, an essential core concept of Linux.
-
It's FOSS ☛ Autostart AppImage Applications in Linux
Want to run an AppImage application automatically at boot time? You could do that with a little effort. Here's step by step process to accomplish it.