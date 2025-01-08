I am not going to dive into the details of <figure> and <figcaption>. Go read Scott’s 2019 post How do you figure? for an overview.

That said, since Scott’s post there has been movement on the AAPI mapping (partly by Scott). Specifically, the <figcaption> element should not provide the accName for the figure nor the content it contains. The simplest example for why not is that video transcripts appear in <figcaption>s and that would be a problematic accName (flattened string or not).