News About Steam Deck and Steam Games
Forbes ☛ Sorry, Valve Just Silenced All Those Steam Deck 2 Rumors (Again)
It’s CES season, and that usually means an abundance of hardware news, leaks, and broken embargoes. So, about all those juicy Steam Deck 2 rumors you're seeing...
Forbes ☛ Acer’s New Nitro Blaze 11 Has One Giant Advantage Over Steam Deck
Aside from its enormous screen, Acer's Nitro Blaze 11 also has a few other features that separate it from the sea of handheld gaming competitors.
Ubuntu Handbook ☛ Make Steam App Look Modern & Native in Ubuntu
Want to beatify your Steam app window in Ubuntu or other Linux. Here’s a free open-source project to do the job in GNOME. It’s Adwaita for Steam, a skin to make Steam look more like a native GNOME app.