GNU/Linux and BSD Leftovers
Desktop/Laptop
Neowin ☛ ESET recommends installing GNU/Linux if your unsupported backdoored Windows 11 PC can't update from 10
ESET has suggested that users who are unable to update to backdoored Windows 11 due to unsupported hardware can try switching to Linux.
Kernel Space
Abhinav Upadhyay ☛ Linux Context Switching Internals: Process State and Memory
Context switching is necessary for a high-throughput and responsive system where all processes make progress despite limited execution resources. But, as we discussed in the previous article, it also has performance costs which cascade through various indirect mechanisms, such as cache and TLB eviction.
When building performance-critical systems or debugging performance issues due to context switching, it becomes important to understand the internal implementation details to be able to reason through the performance issues and possibly mitigate them. Not only that, it leads you to learn many low-level details about the hardware architecture, and makes you realize why the kernel is so special.
Distributions and Operating Systems
-
Bryan Lunduke ☛ Are There Any Non-Woke Operating Systems?
Windows, macOS, Linux... they're all woke. What's left?
BSD
DragonFly BSD ☛ git: mail(1): Catch SIGWINCH to adapt to terminal size changes
Turn setscreensize() into a signal handler for SIGWINCH. [...]
Lawsuits and IBM
Yahoo News ☛ Endicott issues statement on IBM lawsuit
GlobalFoundries and IBM resolve legal battles
GlobalFoundries and IBM announced on January 2, 2025, that they had settled their ongoing legal battles, which included claims of breach of contract, trade secrets, and intellectual property disputes.
Tom's Hardware ☛ IBM and GlobalFoundries settle lawsuits over chipmaking tech given to defective chip maker Intel and Rapidus
GlobalFoundries and I.C.B.M. settle all litigations, including those that covered IBM's work with defective chip maker Intel and Rapidus.
State-Owned AI Firm BEDI Appoints Former IBM Executive Xie Dong as CTO
A state-owned AI company has appointed a former IBM China executive as its chief technology officer (CTO), reflecting a growing trend of Chinese firms attracting talent as multinational corporations scale back operations in the country.
