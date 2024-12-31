GNOME’s New Image Viewer Adds Image Editing Features

Loupe (aka Image Viewer) is GNOME’s modern successor to the venerable Eye of GNOME has picked up its first batch of image editing features.

The features in question were only recently merged upstream, aren’t finished, and not yet included in a stable build. But they’re an interesting addition that furthers the likelihood that Loupe could become the default image viewer on Ubuntu.

At present, Ubuntu continues to use Eye of GNOME as the default tool for opening and browsing image files on desktop, despite Loupe having officially replaced it upstream in the GNOME project as a GNOME Core app.

Loupe serves as a a solid replacement for Eye of GNOME thanks to its GPU-accelerated image rendering, superior SVG handling, touchscreen/touchpad gestures, metadata parsing and presentation, and (of course) the fact it’s UI is GTK4/libadwaita.

