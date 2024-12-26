DietPi August 2024 News (Version 9.7)

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Dec 26, 2024



The December 23, 2024 release of DietPi v9.9 introduces several enhancements, new images for additional devices, and a range of bug fixes. This update improves support for single-board computers from Orange Pi and FriendlyELEC, enhances software tools, and addresses critical issues reported by the community.

DietPi is a lightweight and optimized operating system based on Linux, tailored for single-board computers and small-scale devices. Its primary goal is to provide a minimal yet efficient environment for running various applications and services with minimal resource consumption.