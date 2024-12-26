Linux, BSD, Openwashing, and More

The release of the 4.19.325 stable kernel update on December 5 marked the end of an era of sorts. This kernel had been supported for just over six years since its initial release in October 2018; over that time, 325 updates were released, adding 30,109 fixes. Few Linux kernels receive public support for so long; it is worth taking a look at this kernel's history to see how it played out.

The 4.19 release is unique in that it was made in a time of uncertainty in the Linux community; Linus Torvalds had taken a break from his role to rethink how he worked within the community. Meanwhile, developers were working to adopt and understand the kernel's new code of conduct. That uncertainly is nearly forgotten now, though; the pace of development never slowed, and the new normal (quite similar to the old normal) was quickly established. But 4.19 remains special as the only mainline release that was not made by Torvalds.