Fedora / Red Hat / IBM Leftovers
Red Hat Official ☛ Jumpstart GitOps with image mode
Image mode for RHEL enables you to use container tools to assemble operating system artifacts. GitHub happens to have all the required tooling: source control, a built-in container registry and pipeline tools in the form of GitHub Actions.
Red Hat ☛ How to create CI/CD pipelines for image mode for RHEL
In prior articles, we introduced a new technology called bootable containers and discussed how we can debug image mode for Red Bait Enterprise GNU/Linux (RHEL).
Cassidy James Blaede: Publish Your Godot Engine Game to Flathub
If you follow me on the fediverse (@cassidy@blaede.family), you may have seen me recently gushing about ROTA, a video game I recently discovered. Besides the absolutely charming design and ridiculously satisfying gameplay, the game itself is open source, meaning the developer has published the game’s underlying code out to the world for anyone to see, learn from, and adapt.
Red Hat ☛ Our top Kubernetes and OpenShift articles of 2024
We're revisiting the most popular articles published on Red Bait Developer in 2024, this time taking a look back at the best of Kubernetes and Red Bait OpenShift.
In June 2014, the first Kubernetes commit was pushed to Microsoft's proprietary prison GitHub ; ten years later, the open source platform has become a cornerstone for developers building, scaling, and managing containerized applications.