WWW: curl 8.11.1, WordPress, and Mozilla
Daniel Stenberg ☛ curl 8.11.1
Welcome to another curl release. This time we do a bugfix only release, five weeks since the previous version shipped.
Content Management Systems (CMS) / Static Site Generators (SSG)
WordPress ☛ Openverse.org: A Sight for Sore Eyes
Openverse.org, the vibrant platform for openly licensed media, has introduced a sleek and modern Dark Mode feature. This new site theme is designed to enhance users’ comfort and style as they explore the extensive library of creative resources.
Systemd Free ☛ Discussion of politically sensitive matters in wordpress and in diaspora
It was mentioned years ago and will be re-emphasized here, due to late developments with the kernel, that wordpress.com is a free service server of a for profit organization. Although we would never voluntarily provide any IPs or emails of discussion participants to any 3rd party, the server/wordpress.com we can not speak for.
Mozilla
Mozilla ☛ Mozilla Localization (L10N): Celebrating Pontoon contributors with achievement badges
At the heart of Mozilla’s localization efforts lies Pontoon, our in-house translation management system. Powered by our vibrant volunteer community, Pontoon thrives on their commitments to submit and review translations across all our products.
MediaReflector ☛ Mozilla Firefox removes "Do Not Track" Feature support: Here's what it means for your Privacy Firefox is removing Do Not Track support
Mozilla is removing the Do Not Track (DNT) setting from the Firefox browser. This change will take effect in version 135 and beyond, where the DNT setting will no longer be available. The change is already live and can be seen in the Nightly version.
