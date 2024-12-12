GNOME: Tiling Shell Extension, CLI Command Tree, and GAFAM Interns on Shoestring Budget
OMG Ubuntu ☛ Tiling Shell Extension Gains Smart Border Radius Detection
Fresh off of adding support for automatic window snapping, the developers behind GNOME Shell’s most configurable and feature-packed window tiling extension are back with another update. Tiling Shell v15.1 introduces support for smart border radius.
GNOME ☛ Christian Hergert: CLI Command Tree
A core tenant of Foundry is a pleasurable command-line experience. And one of the most creature-comforts there is tab-completion.
But how you go about doing that is pretty different across every shell. In Flatpak, they use a hidden internal command called “
complete” which takes a few arguments and then does magic to figure out what you wanted.
Implementing that when you have one layer of commands is not too difficult even to brute force. But imagine for a second that every command may have sub-commands and it can get much more difficult. Especially if each of those sub-commands have options that must be applied before diving into the next sub-command.
Aryan Kaushik: GNOME Asia India 2024
Namaste Everyone!
Hi everyone, it was that time of the year again when we had our beloved GNOME Asia happening.
Last year GNOME Asia happened in Kathmandu Nepal from December 1 - 3 and this time it happened in my country in Bengaluru from 6th to 8th.
Btw, a disclaimer - I was there on behalf of Ubuntu but the opinions over here are my own :)
Also, this one might not be that interesting due to well... reasons.
Before departing from India... oh, I forgot this one was in India only haha.
GNOME ☛ Adetoye Anointing: Introducing Your Favorite Neighborhood Software Engineer (GNOME Outreachy Intern)…Anointing
Hello everyone! You might be curious about how my personal blog found its way onto the renowned GNOME blog site. Before I share that story, let me introduce myself and my journey.