GNOME: Tiling Shell Extension, CLI Command Tree, and GAFAM Interns on Shoestring Budget

A core tenant of Foundry is a pleasurable command-line experience. And one of the most creature-comforts there is tab-completion.

But how you go about doing that is pretty different across every shell. In Flatpak, they use a hidden internal command called “ complete ” which takes a few arguments and then does magic to figure out what you wanted.

Implementing that when you have one layer of commands is not too difficult even to brute force. But imagine for a second that every command may have sub-commands and it can get much more difficult. Especially if each of those sub-commands have options that must be applied before diving into the next sub-command.