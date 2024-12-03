Open Hardware: ESP32, Raspberry Pi, SparkFun, and More

Spent an hour or two on the 1956 Remington Standard today and got most of the big mechanical and adjustment issues out of the way. There’s still a hint of grinding on the carriage at the return, but I suspect it will be an easy repair as I begin to dismantle the machine for a thorough cleaning. I also got some of the bulk dust and dirt off of the exterior for the pending overhaul. It looks like this 32.4 pound beast is going to come roaring back to life.