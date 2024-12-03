Open Hardware: ESP32, Raspberry Pi, SparkFun, and More
CNX Software ☛ $20 ATOMIC Display Base is a low-cost HDMI display driver for M5Stack’s ESP32-based Atom IoT controllers
M5Stack has recently launched the M5Stack ATOMIC Display Base, an HDMI display driver designed to emulate traditional SPI TFT-LCD data output using Gowin GW1NR-9C FPGA and a built-in LT8618SX RGB-to-HDMI chip and designed to work with the company’s Atom IoT controller family based on ESP32 wireless microcontrollers.
Jeff Geerling ☛ Raspberry Pi boosts Pi 5 performance with SDRAM tuning
tl;dr Raspberry Pi engineers tweaked SDRAM timings and other memory settings on the Pi, resulting in a 10-20% speed boost at the default 2.4 GHz clock. I of course had to test overclocking, which got me a 32% speedup at 3.2 GHz! Changes may roll out in a firmware update for all Pi 5 and Pi 4 users soon.
Chris Aldrich ☛ Starting Restoration on a 1956 Remington Standard | Chris Aldrich
Spent an hour or two on the 1956 Remington Standard today and got most of the big mechanical and adjustment issues out of the way. There’s still a hint of grinding on the carriage at the return, but I suspect it will be an easy repair as I begin to dismantle the machine for a thorough cleaning. I also got some of the bulk dust and dirt off of the exterior for the pending overhaul. It looks like this 32.4 pound beast is going to come roaring back to life.
SparkFun Electronics ☛ Calibrating Your Odometry Sensor with Arduino and Python
In this tutorial, we will be going over how to calibrate your Qwiic Optical Tracking Odometry Sensor (or "OTOS") with Arduino and Python Examples. While we recommend using the OTOS with our XRP robotics platform (specifically for FTC teams), following this guide, you will be able to use the Odometry Sensor with any robot you feel comfortable with!
Tom's Hardware ☛ This Raspberry Pi 5 kit comes with cooling and fast storage support, all in a cool case
The Raspberry Pi 5 is the flagship model of our favorite single board computer, and the newest Pi needs new accessories. Companies like GeeekPi are rushing to fill the void, and its aluminum case kit is much more than a fancy box to protect your Pi.
Raspberry Pi Weekly Issue #487 - Two new products! Introducing Compute Module 5 and Pico 2 W
Christmas most definitely came early this week Howdy, In the immortal words of Kevin's parents when they woke up to realise they'd slept through their alarm in Home Alone 2: Lost in New York... WE DID IT AGAIN. Christmas came early this week with another double product launch. On Monday, we gave Raspberry Pi Pico 2 the gift of wireless connectivity. Pico 2 W is built around our brand new RP2350 microcontroller, featuring the tried and tested wireless modem from the original Pico W.
