Review: AnduinOS 1.0.1

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Dec 02, 2024



Quoting: DistroWatch.com: Put the fun back into computing. Use Linux, BSD. —

AnduinOS appears to be a young project and, while it has a nice idea in mind (Ubuntu customized to better suit former Windows users), it isn't doing a lot to cater to people migrating from Windows, apart from using a familiar theme. There isn't any effort to support portable packages, run Windows executables (with WINE), offer first-run tutorials, or even include documentation for all the new applications people will be discovering. Also, the lack of a proper software centre in favour of having users fetch programs using the command line is likely to immediately turn off newcomers.

What we end up with is basically Ubuntu with a Windows-like desktop layout, which is a step in the right direction, but its bare bones nature makes Linux seem like a poor replacement for Windows. It's like a Lite edition of Windows or a cheap clone, with poorer software management rather than the proper replacement it could be. When I compare AnduinOS to other projects with similar goals, such as Zorin OS, the difference becomes more obvious. Zorin is based on the latest Ubuntu LTS release, not a platform two years older, it offers documentation, Windows application compatibility, tools like Zorin Connect for working with mobile devices, and portable application support. It also has full and light editions to cater to a range of hardware requirements.

The AnduinOS project isn't doing a bad job - it is providing a workable, functional operating system that can work well and pull from Ubuntu's massive software repositories. It's easy to set up, and it even looks a little bit like Windows to make people feel more comfortable with the layout of the desktop. However, I don't think it is (at this time) doing a good job of bridging the gap between Windows and Linux for newcomers.