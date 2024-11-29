Open Hardware: Raspberry Pi and Arduino
-
CNX Software ☛ Waveshare RP2350-GEEK USB development board doubles as a debugger for Raspberry Pi and other Arm boards
Waveshare has recently launched the RP2350-GEEK USB development board which can also be used as a debugger for Raspberry Pi boards and other Arm-based targets. Built around the Raspberry Pi RP2350 MCU this development board/debugger features a 1.14-inch 65K color IPS LCD, a USB Type-A interface, a microSD card slot supporting SDIO and SPI communication, 16MB NOR-Flash, and multiple interfaces, including 3-pin SWD, USB to UART, and I2C ports.
-
Arduino ☛ This fake CRT TV works using lasers and UV magic
Until the 21st century, cathode-ray tube (CRT) TVs were pretty much the only option. As such, media was made to suit them. Retro video game consoles in particular look best on CRT TVs. But those old TVs are getting hard to find and desirable models are now quite expensive.
-
The DIY Life ☛ Add an OLED Stats Display to Raspberry Pi OS Bookworm
Raspberry Pi OS Bookworm has been out for a little over a year now. It comes with a few visual changes like a Wayland native taskbar with plugins like a CPU and GPU monitor, and a new default background, but far more changes have been made under the hood.