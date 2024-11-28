today's howtos
-
Hackaday ☛ Linux Fu: Audio Network Pipes
Life was simpler when everything your computer did was text-based. It is easy enough to shove data into one end of a pipe and take it out of the other. Sure, if the pipe extends across the network, you might have to call it a socket and take some special care. But how do you pipe all the data we care about these days? In particular, I found I wanted to transport audio from the output of one program to the input of another. Like most things in Linux, there are many ways you can get this done and — like most things in Linux — only some of those ways will work depending on your setup.
-
DebugPoint ☛ Creating Your Own Home Lab: Essential Setup Tips for Tech Enthusiasts
Want to create your own home lab? Learn how to build an affordable, secure, and functional setup for programming, virtualization, and more. Building your own home lab is fun. It’s like a tech playground where you can test ideas, learn new skills and even improve your home network.
-
Unix Men ☛ Automating Notifications for Linux Server Monitoring
This guide will walk you through automating notifications for Linux server monitoring in a user-friendly, approachable way. Whether you’re a beginner or an experienced administrator, these tips will make server management smoother and more efficient.
-
TecMint ☛ 8 Linux Commands to Diagnose Hard Drive Issues in Linux
Bottlenecks occur when a system’s performance is limited by a specific component, in this case, the hard drive, where slow disk operations can drastically affect the performance of your applications, databases, and even the entire system.
-
TecMint ☛ How to Set Up Nginx Reverse Proxy for Web Apps on Ubuntu
A reverse proxy acts as an intermediary server that forwards client requests to the appropriate backend server, and it’s an essential tool for load balancing, security, and performance.
-
idroot
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install Next.js on Fedora 41
Next.js is a powerful React framework that enables developers to build server-rendered applications with ease. It comes packed with features such as static site generation, server-side rendering, and API routes, making it a popular choice for modern web development.
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install UNetbootin on Fedora 41
Fedora 41 represents the forefront of open-source innovation, offering users a robust and secure operating system. As more individuals and organizations adopt Fedora, the need for efficient installation methods grows. UNetbootin, short for “Universal Netboot Installer,” is a cross-platform utility that simplifies the creation of bootable USB drives.
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install UNetbootin on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS
Creating bootable USB drives is an essential skill for GNU/Linux enthusiasts and system administrators. UNetbootin, short for Universal Netboot Installer, is a powerful tool that simplifies this process, allowing users to create bootable USB drives for various GNU/Linux distributions without the need for burning CDs.
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install Android Studio on Fedora 41
Android Studio stands as the official Integrated Development Environment (IDE) for Android app creation, offering a powerful toolkit for developers. For GNU/Linux enthusiasts running Fedora 41, setting up this robust development environment is a crucial step towards building innovative Android applications.
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install Opera Browser on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Opera Browser on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS. Ubuntu 24.04 LTS, the latest long-term support release of the popular GNU/Linux distribution, continues to captivate users with its stability and extensive software ecosystem.
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install Asterisk on Debian 12
Asterisk, the powerful open-source communication server, has revolutionized the world of Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) and Private Branch Exchange (PBX) systems. As businesses and organizations seek flexible, cost-effective telephony solutions, Asterisk stands out as a versatile platform for call routing, SIP communication, and advanced PBX features.
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install Asterisk on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS
Asterisk stands at the forefront of modern telecommunications technology. As an open-source PBX platform, it offers a versatile suite of tools for managing Voice over IP (VoIP) communications, conferencing, Interactive Voice Response (IVR) systems, and comprehensive call management. Its flexibility and power make it an attractive choice for businesses looking to streamline their communication infrastructure.
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install Ruby on Rails on Fedora 41
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Ruby on Rails on Fedora 41. Ruby on Rails, often simply referred to as Rails, is a powerful web application framework that allows developers to create robust and scalable applications quickly. Its convention-over-configuration philosophy and extensive libraries make it a favorite among developers.
-
-
Red Hat ☛ Get started with bootable containers and image mode for RHEL
Containerization has become a fundamental technology in modern software deployment and infrastructure management. However, while application-level containers have gained widespread adoption, a new concept is emerging at the system level: bootable containers. By packaging not just applications but entire system images into containers, bootable containers aim to solve challenges related to system consistency, immutability, and updates.
Let’s take a look at how to create and manage a bootable container from Podman Desktop (Figure 1) using the bootc extension to build workloads that you can deploy on various platforms, from bare metal to cloud environments.