Kernel, Games, KDE, Red Hat

Theodore “Ted” Ts’o knows a thing or two about the Linux kernel. After all, he was the first North American Linux kernel developer. On his personal desktop, Ts’o also ran the first FTP server to host the Linux kernel, which is where I downloaded my first copy of Linux back in 1992. So, when he shared his insights on the Linux Kernel Contribution Maturity Model (CMM) in a thought-provoking talk at the 2024 Linux Foundation Members Summit, you should pay attention.

Ts’o began by explaining that since day one, Linux kernel development has always been about “upstream first.” This means when you’re developing a new software feature, you add it to Linux upstream. “Counter-intuitively, T’so said, “This is more efficient than doing the engineering work against your product kernel, which might lag Linux upstream by years. This approach avoids rebasing out-of-tree patches and changing userspace interfaces when the functionality finally makes it upstream.”

While some companies, such as Google with Android, have adopted the upstream-first approach, many others haven’t. To encourage them to get on the upstream-first bandwagon and to help Linux development, T’so pointed out, “Contributing upstream is important because it allows companies to influence the direction of kernel development.” He explained that this influence is not just about pushing a company’s agenda but about shaping the kernel to better serve diverse needs across the industry.

[...]

I think he’s right. Ts’o’s talk is a compelling call to action for companies to reassess their approach to upstream kernel development and open source development. By moving to organizational-wide upstream, which I propose we call “universal upstream,” everyone in the open source software chain, from developer to end user, will mutually benefit.