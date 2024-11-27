Tor, Tor Browser, and Firefox
Tor ☛ The freedom to browse with privacy
Oftentimes we share stories about journalists, activists, whistleblowers, and people in authoritarian governments using Tor to speak truth to power without risking their lives. These are meaningful examples of the importance of Tor—but it’s important to remember that everyone, everywhere has the right to speak, browse and search with freedom and with privacy. That’s why today, we’re sharing a story from Signh*, an anonymous user who submitted their story to our call for Tor stories. People like Signh, who don't consider themselves tech-savvy, also deserve the right to browse freely.
Tor ☛ New Release: Tor Browser 14.0.3
Tor Browser 14.0.3 is now available from the Tor Browser download page and also from our distribution directory.
This version includes important security updates to Firefox.
Firefox Developer Experience: Firefox WebDriver Newsletter 133
WebDriver is a remote control interface that enables introspection and control of user agents. As such it can help developers to verify that their websites are working and performing well with all major browsers. The protocol is standardized by the W3C and consists of two separate specifications: WebDriver classic (HTTP) and the new WebDriver BiDi (Bi-Directional).
This newsletter gives an overview of the work we’ve done as part of the Firefox 133 release cycle.
Firefox – including our WebDriver implementation – is developed as an open source project, and everyone is welcome to contribute. If you ever wanted to contribute to an open source project used by millions of users, or are interested in some experience in software development, jump in.