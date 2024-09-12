Announcing the AlmaLinux Certification SIG
This SIG was born out of a desire to prove that AlmaLinux works in all places that our community needs it to. The members already helping are from all over the world, and have gotten engagement from some of the most respected hardware providers in the world. Our most active engagement has been with SuperMicro, and we are so grateful to them for helping us improve and expand the Hardware Certification Program.
One of our biggest supporters, Srini Bala, sent us this to share:
Our customers are looking for a trusted Enterprise Linux ecosystem, and AlmaLinux has positioned itself as one of the most secure of the no-cost options out there," said Srini Bala, GM of Solution Engineering at Super Micro Computer, Inc. “Supermicro’s 2U server was recently certified with the Hardware Certification Program, giving our customers more open-source Linux options for Compute intensive applications.”
AlmaLinux Now Certifies Hardware, and Will Certify Software Soon - FOSS Force
AlmaLinux, the Red Hat Enterprise Linux clone that started life as a replacement for CentOS after Red Hat announced it was pulling the plug on the distribution and replacing it with the altogether different CentOS Stream, announced on Tuesday that not only do they have a newly formed Certification Special Interest Group, but that the new SIG has already put together a hardware certification program to certify that AlmaLinux works as it should on specific hardware.
The latter is something of a feather in AlmaLiux’s cap as it makes the distro the first RHEL clone to offer hardware certification, which has long been available for RHEL. This will be a big deal for server-makers, since certification is important to potential enterprise customers that often run the same operating system across a large number of servers.