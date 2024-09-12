Announcing the AlmaLinux Certification SIG

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Sep 12, 2024



AlmaLinux OS

This SIG was born out of a desire to prove that AlmaLinux works in all places that our community needs it to. The members already helping are from all over the world, and have gotten engagement from some of the most respected hardware providers in the world. Our most active engagement has been with SuperMicro, and we are so grateful to them for helping us improve and expand the Hardware Certification Program.

One of our biggest supporters, Srini Bala, sent us this to share:

Our customers are looking for a trusted Enterprise Linux ecosystem, and AlmaLinux has positioned itself as one of the most secure of the no-cost options out there," said Srini Bala, GM of Solution Engineering at Super Micro Computer, Inc. “Supermicro’s 2U server was recently certified with the Hardware Certification Program, giving our customers more open-source Linux options for Compute intensive applications.”