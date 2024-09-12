Deepin 23 GNU/Linux Released with Download Links, Mirrors and Torrents
Quoting: Deepin 23 GNU/Linux Released with Download Links, Mirrors and Torrents —
Congratulations to Deepin Developers for the official release of Deepin OS 23! Deepin is a beautiful, artful, general purpose, free/libre open source software desktop operating system based on Debian GNU/Linux developed by Wuhan Technology Group from China. It has been released Sunday 15 August 2024 along with full download links. It is ready to empower your PC and laptop as an ethical replacement to Windows and MacOS. As a tradition at The Ubuntu Buzz, we present you this listing of them and encourage you to download Deepin together with beneficial mirrors, torrents, links to guides of verifying the ISO, making the bootable and install it to your machine. Let's go!