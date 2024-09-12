10 Linux apps I can't do without - and why
Quoting: 10 Linux apps I can't do without - and why | ZDNET —
Computer usage changes with the tide. One minute it's all about locally installed applications and the next everything's in the cloud. You've been using application X for task Y when out of the blue, task Y becomes task Z and application X no longer applies.
For me, however, a few applications have remained on my list of requirements for a long time. Without those apps, getting things done would be more a challenge than I care to consider.
What are those apps? Let's have a seat on the sharing carpet and chat.