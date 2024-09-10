Games: Team Fortress 2, Lutris, Moon Watch, EmuDeck, and More
GamingOnLinux ☛ The save Team Fortress 2 petition lands at Valve HQ with over 340,000 names
Remember somewhat recently there was a new campaign to highlight bot issues in Team Fortress 2 (TF2)? This was part of the SaveTF2 petition, which gathered over 340,000 names and now it's at Valve's HQ.
GamingOnLinux ☛ The creator of Lutris has joined up with Playtron for PlaytronOS
The Playtron team working on PlaytronOS has grown recently, with the creator of the popular app Lutris joining up.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Moon Watch is a time-stopping horde survival deck-builder from the devs of Backpack Hero
The team behind the popular Backpack Hero, Jaspel, have revealed their new game Moon Watch. Combining together elements of recent popular games like Vampire Survivors for the basic idea, but blending in deck-building too with the ability to stop time.
GamingOnLinux ☛ EmuDeck 2.3 Beta brings a new unified UI and multi language support
For fans of emulation on Steam Deck and Desktop Linux, you might want to give the new EmuDeck 2.3 Beta a spin. This new Beta was released September 8th, with the EmuDeck developers now looking for some feedback on how it runs. In case you missed they also recently revealed the EmuDeck Machines.
GamingOnLinux ☛ NonSteamLaunchers v3.9.4 gets save backups using Ludusavi
NonSteamLaunchers has a new release out with version 3.9.4 bringing in Ludusavi, a tool that can help you backup your game saves.
GamingOnLinux ☛ DOOM + DOOM II enhanced versions get Steam Deck Verified
Now that the upgraded enhanced releases of DOOM and DOOM II from Nightdive Studios and id Software are available, Valve have given it a fresh test to get it Steam Deck Verified.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Oxenfree is being completely removed from itch.io in October
Night School Studio sent out an email to owners of Oxenfree on itch.io, to notify that it's going to be completely removed from the store on October 1st.