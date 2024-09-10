Today in Techrights
Updated This Past Day
Modern spyware and the problems of "Discord newspeak"
The history of modern instant messaging...
The Best Interface is Outdoors, It's Nature!
Not everything should be replaced by or emulated by digital devices
[Video] Richard Stallman's New Talk in Germany Covers What Free Software Means, Why LLMs are "Bullshit", and Lots More (Web3 Summit 2024 Berlin)
Closing Keynote Day 3 - Dr. Richard Stallman - Web3 Summit 2024 Berlin
Links 09/09/2024: More Trash Balloons and Collapse of Real Estate Market in China
Links for the day
Gemini Links 09/09/2024: ROOPHLOCH and More
Links for the day
Wrong Priorities at IBM
Lavish spendings on a 16-year contract for the most expensive place while firing tens of thousands of staff
Links 09/09/2024: LLMs Manipulated to Lie, More Corruption Found in COVID-19 Contracts
Links for the day
Terms of Service (TOS) Under Scrutiny - Part XVII - A Personal Perspective
The bottom line is, it's possible to reduce (albeit not entirely eliminate) how many things one signs, presses "OK" on and so on
Over at Tux Machines...
GNU/Linux news for the past day
IRC Proceedings: Sunday, September 08, 2024
IRC logs for Sunday, September 08, 2024
Always Taking Things Up a Notch
Nothing will stop us
[Meme] EPO Keeps Masking Its Corruption With "Diversity and Inclusion" (Hiring the Wife of a Friend of Someone Who Bribed His Way Into EPO Presidency)
chain of nepotism
Very Large EPO Applicants Now Threaten a Boycott of the EPO (the EPO Management is Trying to Bribe Them to Change Their Plans/Minds While Hiding It From Staff)
If corruption prevails to this extent, it will have severe international effect
Gemini Links 09/09/2024: Gemini Application Developer Guide and ROOPHLOCH 2024
Links for the day
Links 09/09/2024: 'Dieselgate' Criminal Trial Starts Late, Mass Layoffs at Volkswagen
Links for the da
