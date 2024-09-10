Tux Machines

MNT Pocket Reform: Linux-Powered Mini Laptop with Rockchip RK3588 or Amlogic A311D CPU Modules

The MNT Pocket Reform is now officially available for purchase, following the successful delivery of crowdfunded units via Crowd Supply. This 7″ modular mini laptop offers a range of customization options, making it a suitable option for open-source enthusiasts and developers.

NanoPi R3S is a $30 Router Board with Dual GbE and FriendlyWrt OS Support

The FriendlyElec NanoPi R3S is an open-source platform designed for IoT applications such as NAS systems and other network-intensive tasks. The device runs on the FriendlyWrt operating system, which is based on OpenWrt.

LILYGO T3 S3 LR1121: Low-Power LoRa Transceiver for IoT Applications

The LILYGO T3 S3 LR1121 is a development board that supports low-power, long-range wireless communication using LoRa technology. It features the ESP32-S3 System-on-Chip, which offers 2.4 GHz Wi-Fi and Bluetooth Low Energy connectivity, making it suitable for various IoT projects.

Ubuntu Buzz !

How To Setup C Programming Language Tools on Ubuntu 24.04

9to5Linux

9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: September 8th, 2024

I want to thank all the people who sent us donations. You guys are awesome and your help is very much appreciated! I also want to thank you all for your continued support by commenting, liking, sharing, and boosting the articles, following us on social media, and last but not least thank you for sending us feedback.

GNOME 47 Release Candidate Is Now Available for Public Testing

The Release Candidate of GNOME 47 comes two weeks after the beta version and introduces experimental color management protocol support in the Mutter window and composite manager, adds initial PipeWire explicit sync support, and exposes the new backlight API to gnome-settings-daemon.

news

Today in Techrights

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Sep 10, 2024

Walmart Empty Paper Plates Shelves

Updated This Past Day

  1. Modern spyware and the problems of "Discord newspeak"
    The history of modern instant messaging...
  2. The Best Interface is Outdoors, It's Nature!
    Not everything should be replaced by or emulated by digital devices
  3. [Video] Richard Stallman's New Talk in Germany Covers What Free Software Means, Why LLMs are "Bullshit", and Lots More (Web3 Summit 2024 Berlin)
    Closing Keynote Day 3 - Dr. Richard Stallman - Web3 Summit 2024 Berlin

    New

  4. Links 09/09/2024: More Trash Balloons and Collapse of Real Estate Market in China
    Links for the day
  5. Gemini Links 09/09/2024: ROOPHLOCH and More
    Links for the day
  6. Wrong Priorities at IBM
    Lavish spendings on a 16-year contract for the most expensive place while firing tens of thousands of staff
  7. Links 09/09/2024: LLMs Manipulated to Lie, More Corruption Found in COVID-19 Contracts
    Links for the day
  8. Terms of Service (TOS) Under Scrutiny - Part XVII - A Personal Perspective
    The bottom line is, it's possible to reduce (albeit not entirely eliminate) how many things one signs, presses "OK" on and so on
  Over at Tux Machines...
    GNU/Linux news for the past day
  10. IRC Proceedings: Sunday, September 08, 2024
    IRC logs for Sunday, September 08, 2024
  11. Always Taking Things Up a Notch
    Nothing will stop us
  12. [Meme] EPO Keeps Masking Its Corruption With "Diversity and Inclusion" (Hiring the Wife of a Friend of Someone Who Bribed His Way Into EPO Presidency)
    chain of nepotism
  13. Very Large EPO Applicants Now Threaten a Boycott of the EPO (the EPO Management is Trying to Bribe Them to Change Their Plans/Minds While Hiding It From Staff)
    If corruption prevails to this extent, it will have severe international effect
  14. Gemini Links 09/09/2024: Gemini Application Developer Guide and ROOPHLOCH 2024
    Links for the day
  15. Links 09/09/2024: 'Dieselgate' Criminal Trial Starts Late, Mass Layoffs at Volkswagen
    Links for the da
    The corresponding text-only bulletin for Monday contains all the text.

    Span from 2024-09-03 to 2024-09-09
Geminispace [original]
Fedora / Red Hat / IBM Leftovers
Today in Techrights
Programming Leftovers
Open Hardware Leftovers
BSD: fail2ban and self-hosting
Security Leftovers
Software: Hyprland, Katalog, and More
today's howtos
Debian: The Latest From Debian Developers
Audiocasts/Shows: GNU World Order, LINUX Unplugged, This Week in Linux
GNOME 47.rc released!
Programming Leftovers and Free Software
Windows TCO: Critical Infrastructure and Banks
The Dream of Stock Android is Dead, and That's Okay
9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: September 8th, 2024
Fastfetch is the Perfect Replacement for Neofetch
When development on system info tool Neofetch was discontinued1 earlier this year a slew of forks, alternatives, and upstart projects sprung up to fill the void
Banana Pi BPI-CM5 Pro – A Rockchip RK3576-powered Raspberry Pi CM4 alternative with up to 16GB RAM, 128GB flash, a 6 TOPS NPU
The company provides support for Android 14, Debian 12 Linux, Armbian (Debian and Ubuntu)
Best Free and Open Source Software
Review: COSMIC Desktop (Alpha)
My experiment with COSMIC had two distinct phases
KDE Goals - A New Cycle Begins
The KDE community has charted its course for the coming years, focusing on three interconnected paths that converge on a single point: community
MNT Pocket Reform: Linux-Powered Mini Laptop with Rockchip RK3588 or Amlogic A311D CPU Modules
As with all MNT products, the Pocket Reform is fully open-source
NanoPi R3S is a $30 Router Board with Dual GbE and FriendlyWrt OS Support
The NanoPi R3S supports various operating systems, including FriendlyWrt (based on OpenWrt 21.02), Debian Bookworm Core (command-line only)
Stable kernels: Linux 6.10.9, Linux 6.6.50, and Linux 6.1.109
I'm announcing the release of the 6.10.9 kernel
Linux 6.11-rc7
it's out now
Today in Techrights
GNOME 47 Release Candidate Is Now Available for Public Testing
After a one-week delay, the GNOME Project released today the Release Candidate (RC) development version of the upcoming GNOME 47 desktop environment series for public testing.
Security Leftovers
Steam Beta and New Steam Games
Programming Leftovers
PGConf India 2025 and Nordic PGDay 2025
psql events coming up, CfP
today's leftovers
Debian: Bits from the DPL and FLOSS Activities
Open Hardware: Weekly GNU-like Mobile Linux, Raspberry Pi, and More
today's howtos
This week in Plasma: Stabilization for 6.2
This week I and many other major Plasma contributors are are at Akademy, planning the future and having many fruitful in-person discussions
GNU Texinfo 7.1.1 released
"We have released version 7.1.1 of Texinfo, the GNU documentation format. This is a minor bug-fix release."
Incus 6.5 Container & Virtual Machine Manager Released
Incus 6.5 rolls out with up to 30x performance improvement, new CLI features, VM enhancements, and more
KDE Slimbook Plasma VI Linux Ultrabook Launches with AMD Ryzen 7 8845HS
Slimbook and KDE launched today a new Linux-powered ultrabook, the KDE Slimbook Plasma VI, featuring an AMD Ryzen 7 8845HS processor, up to 96GB of RAM, and a heftier battery of 80wh.
What happened to elementary OS?
What should you expect from elementary OS? Is it still around? I answer some of those questions here
Ubuntu 24.10 Default Wallpaper & Mascot Revealed
The default wallpaper of Ubuntu 24.10 ‘Oracular Oriole’ (and its official mascot artwork) has been revealed — along with an extra-special 20th anniversary surprise!
21 Essential Free and Open Source LaTeX Tools – typeset beautifully
The purpose of this article is to identify our favorite open source software that works in conjunction with the LaTeX system
Reader Seeks Help On Securing Their Notebooks
I’m running Linux Mint 20 Mate in 30 notebooks
This Week in GNOME #164 Updated Translations
Update on what happened across the GNOME project in the week from August 30 to September 06
Clone Existing Raspberry Pi OS to a Bigger (or smaller) SD Card
Need more space on your Pi? How about cloning it to a bigger SD card? Here's how to do that
Wine 9.17 Debuts with Enhanced High DPI Support
Check out Wine 9.17: Better High DPI scaling, updated Mono engine, and more ARM64 support
Maps and GNOME 47
As it's now aproaching mid-September and the autumn release of GNOME, so is there also a new release of Maps approaching for GNOME 47
Today in Techrights
