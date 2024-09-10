posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Sep 10, 2024



Quoting: 5 best Linux distributions for gamers in 2024 | ZDNET —

According to Gaming Today, the first quarter revenue for the gaming industry was $17.67 billion.

That's a big number, clearly indicating that the gaming industry should be taken seriously. But what about the world of gaming on Linux? Back in the day, Linux was lucky to get Frozen Bubble or Tux Racers. But then came Loki Games to prove gaming could be a real thing for the open-source OS. (But then Loki Folded, and that was that.)

But there was still Wine.

And then Proton.

And then SteamOS.

At this point, gaming on Linux isn't an afterthought. Case in point, there are some distributions built specifically for gaming (and some that are perfectly suited for the task). I've come up with five of my favorite distributions for gaming, so you don't have to go on the hunt.