today's howtos
-
DebugPoint ☛ How to Increase Virtual Machine Size in VirtualBox
A simple tutorial on how to increase virtual machine size in VirtualBox. VirtualBox is one of the popular virtualization software that allows you to create and manage virtual machines (VMs). One of the common issues that you may face is the running out of disk space on VMs which you created in VirtualBox.
-
Jacob Adams Tookmund ☛ Jacob Adams: Linux's Bedtime Routine
How does GNU/Linux move from an awake machine to a hibernating one?
Hibernation modes are outside of scope for this article, see the previous article for a high-level description of the different types of hibernation. ↩
Workqueues are a mechanism for running asynchronous tasks. A full description of them is a task for another time, but the kernel documentation on them is available here: [...]
How does Linux move from an awake machine to a hibernating one? How does it then manage to restore all state? These questions led me to read way too much C in trying to figure out how this particular hardware/software boundary is navigated.
This investigation will be split into a few parts, with the first one going from invocation of hibernation to synchronizing all filesystems to disk.
-
3 Ways to install Slack in Ubuntu 24.04 or 22.04 LTS Linux
Learn how to install and use Slack on Ubuntu 24.04 Noble or 22.04 LTS Jammy JellyFish GNU/Linux using the command terminal and graphical user interface.
-
University of Toronto ☛ I wish (Linux) WireGuard had a simple way to restrict peer public IPs
WireGuard is an obvious tool to build encrypted, authenticated connections out of, over which you can run more or less any network service. For example, you might expose the rsync daemon only over a specific WireGuard interface, instead of running rsync over SSH. Unfortunately, if you want to use WireGuard as a SSH replacement in this fashion, it has one limitation; unlike SSH, there's no simple way to restrict the public IP address of a particular peer.
-
Install Avidemux on Ubuntu 24.04 or 22.04 LTS Linux
Using the command terminal, learn the steps to install the Avidemux video editing program on Ubuntu 24.04 or 22.04 LTS Linux. Avidemux is open-source software that can be installed on GNU/Linux and Windows, OS X, and BSD.
-
Install Adobe Acrobat Reader DC on Ubuntu 24.04 or 22.04 LTS Jammy
Learn the simple steps to install Adobe’s Acrobat Reader DC using Wine on Ubuntu 24.04 Noble or 22.04 LTS Jammy JellyFIsh Linux, which allows you to read PDF files. Adobe’s Acrobat Reader DC program allows us to open, read, and edit PDF files.
-
4 Ways to install GIMP on Ubuntu 24.04 or 22.04 LTS Linux
Install free and open-source GIMP editor on Ubuntu 24.04 or Noble 22.04 Jammy JellyFish GNU/Linux for editing, retouching, or optimizing your images.
-
3 Ways to install Flowblade video editor on Ubuntu 24.04 or 22.04
Get the steps to learn the ways to install Flowblade Video Editor on Ubuntu 24.04 Noble or 22.04 LTS Jammy JellyFish GNU/Linux using the command terminal. Flowblade Movie Editor is free and open-source video editing software for Linux.
-
idroot
-
ID Root ☛ How to Configure Iptables Firewall on AlmaLinux 9
AlmaLinux 9, a community-driven, free, and open-source GNU/Linux distribution, has gained significant popularity in server environments due to its stability, security, and compatibility with Red Bait Enterprise GNU/Linux (RHEL). As with any server operating system, ensuring the security of your AlmaLinux 9 installation is of utmost importance.
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install Moodle on Fedora 40
Moodle is a widely-used open-source Learning Management System (LMS) that provides educators and learners with a robust platform for online learning. Its flexibility, extensive features, and active community support make it an ideal choice for educational institutions and businesses alike.
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install LunarVim on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS
In the world of software development, having a powerful and efficient text editor is crucial for streamlining your workflow and boosting productivity. LunarVim, an IDE layer for Neovim, has gained popularity among developers for its extensive features and customizability.
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install PlayOnLinux on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS
Ubuntu 24.04 LTS (Long Term Support) is a highly anticipated release of the popular GNU/Linux distribution, offering stability, security, and a wealth of features for users. One of the most exciting aspects of using Ubuntu is the ability to run backdoored Windows applications seamlessly on your GNU/Linux system.
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install Portainer on AlmaLinux 9
Portainer is a powerful and user-friendly Docker management tool that simplifies the process of deploying, managing, and monitoring Docker containers. It provides an intuitive web-based interface for managing Docker environments, making it an essential tool for both beginners and experienced users.
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install Darktable on openSUSE
Darktable is a powerful open-source photography workflow application that offers a comprehensive suite of tools for RAW image development and management. As a photographer using Linux, Darktable provides an excellent solution for processing and organizing your digital images.
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install Pyenv on AlmaLinux 9
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Pyenv on AlmaLinux 9. Python has become one of the most popular programming languages in recent years, with a wide range of applications in web development, data analysis, machine learning, and more.
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install Symfony Framework on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS
Symfony is a popular PHP web application framework known for its robustness, flexibility, and extensive feature set. It provides developers with a solid foundation for building scalable and maintainable web applications. With its modular architecture, Symfony allows developers to leverage reusable components and follow best practices in web development.
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install Fastfetch on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS
In the world of GNU/Linux system information tools, Fastfetch has emerged as a powerful and efficient alternative to the popular Neofetch utility. As Ubuntu users upgrade to version 24.04, many are looking to enhance their system monitoring capabilities with this cutting-edge tool.
-
-
How to Install OpenShot Video Editor on Ubuntu 24.04 or 22.04 LTS
Let’s learn the working but straightforward method of installing the OpenShot Video editor on Ubuntu 24.04 Noble or 22.04 LTS Jammy JellyFish GNU/Linux using the command terminal. Openshot is the right tool for any video amateur.
-
How to Install Ubuntu 24.04 or 22.04 GNU/Linux on backdoored Windows with Hyper-V [Ed: NSA back doors in your GNU/Linux]
Follow these steps to install Ubuntu 24.04 Noble or 22.04 LTS Jammy JellyFish GNU/Linux on backdoored Windows 10 or 11 using a Hyper-V virtual machine. backdoored Windows 11 and 10 have a ” Hyper-V ” feature to run virtual machines.
-
LinuxBuz ☛ Undo “git add” – How to Remove Added Files in Git
The git add command allows you to stage changes before committing them to the repository.
-
How to install Master PDF Editor on Ubuntu 24.04 or 22.04 LTS
Get easy steps to Install Master PDF Editor on Ubuntu 24.04 or 22.04 LTS using the command terminal for editing PDF files on Linux. The “Master PDF Editor” is a comprehensive PDF program with many functions.
-
Faizul "Piju" 9M2PJU: Setting Up Your Own Mail Server with Mailcow and Docker: A Step-by-Step Guide
Managing your own email server can be a game-changer, especially if you are concerned about privacy, control, and customization. Enter Mailcow, a versatile open-source suite for managing your email that integrates beautifully with Docker. In this post, we’ll explore what Mailcow is, why you should consider using it, and a step-by-step guide to installing it using Docker.
-
farhaan: SSL: How It Works and Why It Matters
This content is originally posted on https://journal.farhaan.me/ssl-how-it-works-and-why-it-matters
How did it start?
I have been curious about what an SSL Certificate is and how it works. This is a newbie’s log on the path to understanding a thing or two about how it works.
We casually talk about security and how SSL certificates should be used to make your website more secure. In this blog, I am documenting my learnings, and the end goal for me here is to see if I can enable an SSL certificate (sshh… it’s called a TLS Certificate since SSL is long deprecated) on a server locally. Why?
This end goal will help me with a few problems that I face day to day and help me dive deeper to understand the magic.
-
Linux Handbook ☛ Create a New Folder in a Microsoft's proprietary prison GitHub Repo
Learn to create a new folder in a Microsoft's proprietary prison GitHub repository from the web interface.
-
Linux Handbook ☛ How to Fork a Microsoft's proprietary prison GitHub Repository
The first step in contributing to an open source project is to fork it. Learn to fork a repo on Microsoft's proprietary prison GitHub in this quick tutorial.
-
Linux Handbook ☛ What is the Difference Between Git fetch and Git pull?
Git fetch and pull seem to do the same task but there is subtle difference between their functioning.
-
Linux Handbook ☛ Amend a Comment in Git
We all make mistakes. The important thing is to make amends. Git allows you that as well.
-
Linux Handbook ☛ Check Git Commit History
Learn to quickly check the commit history in git.
-
Linux Handbook ☛ Git Show Files in a Commit
Are you adding all the correct files? Check the files that are part of a commit in git with this trick.
-
Ubuntu Handbook ☛ Set up Authentication Key for Remote SSH Login in Ubuntu 24.04
This is a simple tutorial shows how to disable password authentication, and use SSH key instead for remote login to remote Ubuntu Server or Desktop. SSH (Secure Shell) is a popular and secure way to login remote servers and/or transfer data between local and remote machines.