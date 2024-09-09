How does GNU/Linux move from an awake machine to a hibernating one?

Hibernation modes are outside of scope for this article, see the previous article for a high-level description of the different types of hibernation.

Workqueues are a mechanism for running asynchronous tasks. A full description of them is a task for another time, but the kernel documentation on them is available here: [...]

How does Linux move from an awake machine to a hibernating one? How does it then manage to restore all state? These questions led me to read way too much C in trying to figure out how this particular hardware/software boundary is navigated.

This investigation will be split into a few parts, with the first one going from invocation of hibernation to synchronizing all filesystems to disk.