posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Aug 27, 2024



Quoting: GParted Celebrates 20 Years of Partition Management Excellence —

Today, the GParted team marked an important milestone, celebrating the twentieth anniversary of its premier disk partitioning software.

Short for GNOME Partition Editor, GParted is a free and open-source partition editor for managing disk partitions. Its graphical user interface leverages the power of GNU Parted and other disk utilities, making it easier for users to perform tasks such as creating, resizing, moving, and copying partitions without data loss.

It is commonly included in live CD/USB distributions, allowing users to manage partitions outside a live operating system environment.