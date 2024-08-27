posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Aug 27, 2024



Quoting: Torvalds Expresses Regret Over Merging Bcachefs into Kernel —

In a series of heated e-mail conversations between Linux creator Linus Torvalds and developer Kent Overstreet on the Linux kernel mailing list, Torvalds expressed his strong dissatisfaction with how Bcachefs-related changes are being implemented in the current Linux 6.11 cycle. Here’s what it’s all about.

Overstreet, the developer behind Bcachefs, reached out to Torvalds with significant updates to the file system.

However, Torvalds expressed his frustration, pointing out that the recent submissions were excessively large, deviating from the traditional focus on small, regression-focused updates, highlighting his growing regret over merging Bcachefs into the kernel due to its disruptive development pattern.