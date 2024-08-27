Games: Steam Deck, Godot, Humble, and More
-
[Repeat] PC World ☛ Linux OS market share climbs towards 5%
The Year of the Linux Desktop has become something of a sad meme in recent years, but the truth is that Linux as an alternative to Windows and macOS has never been more popular — both in terms of total users and relative market share of operating systems.
A recent analysis shows dips in Windows, macOS, and ChromeOS while Linux steadily climbs upward. See for yourself in StatCounter’s regular update on desktop market share with numbers for July 2024.
-
Godot Engine ☛ Dev snapshot: Godot 4.4 dev 1
The first snapshot after releasing 4.3, already packed with new features!
-
GamingOnLinux ☛ Grab The Darkside Detective in the new Humble Detectives Bundle, plus a big Summer Sale
The Humble Detectives Bundle is live with some great stuff like The Darkside Detective, and there's a big Summer Sale on too.
-
GamingOnLinux ☛ Mysterious narrative first-person climbing platformer Lorn's Lure release date announced
Ready for something a bit different? Lorn's Lure is a 3D atmospheric narrative first-person parkour platformer with an interesting climbing system.
-
GamingOnLinux ☛ Tails of Iron 2: Whiskers of Winter gets a fresh trailer and new release window
Odd Bug Studio have revealed that Tails of Iron 2: Whiskers of Winter will be releasing in February 2025 and there's a brand new trailer.
-
GamingOnLinux ☛ Bungie retro FPS Marathon Infinity now on Steam, whole trilogy get Steam Workshop support
The Aleph One developers have now put all three of Bungie's (Halo / Destiny) classic FPS series on Steam with Classic Marathon Infinity now available free.
-
GamingOnLinux ☛ Deadlock from Valve has very quickly risen up the most played list on Steam
Despite still being invite-only and only having the softest of announcements possible, Deadlock from Valve has seen its player count rise sharply.
-
GamingOnLinux ☛ GameCube and Wii emulator Dolphin getting an official Flatpak for Linux and Steam Deck
Emulation fans might like this! The GameCube and Wii emulator Dolphin, is going to finally get an official package for Linux Desktop and Steam Deck.
-
GamingOnLinux ☛ Claim a free copy of Tropico 4 on GOG during their Back To School Sale
Time for another free game, and a chance to get some nice discounts while you're at it too, as GOG are giving away Tropico 4 during their Back To School Sale.
-
GamingOnLinux ☛ Steam sets a new record with 37.2 million concurrent users online
Only a few months after Steam first hit 36 million, the record has been broken again this year with Steam remaining the champion for PC gamers.