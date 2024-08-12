Audiocasts/Shows: Talk by Aleix Pol and GNU World Order
Making a Difference
How to contribute and jump start your career in Free Software with the KDE Community
With Aleix Pol, KDE e.V. President and core contributing developer of (among other many things) KDE Connect, Plasma, Discover and KAlgebra.
GNU World Order 576
**slrn** , **snownews** , **socat** , **sshfs** , **stunnel** , **tcp_wrappers** , **tcpdump** , **telnet** , **tftp** , **tin** , **traceroute** from the **n** software set of Slackware. shasum -a256=7d102cae8def78b9b0dd8545081e7690d729ee7775b0f805035de2532b0abdba