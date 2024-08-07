Games: Descenders Next, Humble Bundle, Jackbox Megapicker, and More
-
GamingOnLinux ☛ Extreme sports game Descenders Next announced for 2025
Following on from the success of the downhill extreme sports game Descenders, developer RageSquid and publisher No More Robots have announced the much bigger Descenders Next is coming.
-
GamingOnLinux ☛ Grab a load of hit digital board games in this new Humble Bundle
The Board Game Night Humble Bundle looks to be another good one, especially if you love games styled more like board games. So here's what's in it and what compatibility to expect for Steam Deck and Desktop Linux.
-
GamingOnLinux ☛ NonSteamLaunchers adds support for HoYo and Nexon launchers, easier EA App repairs
A few days ago the great NonSteamLaunchers project, to help you set up various third-party launchers on Steam Deck and Desktop Linux, had a new release adding support for even more launchers.
-
GamingOnLinux ☛ The Jackbox Megapicker fixed to stop megabreaking your Steam Deck
What Valve called the "jackbrick megabricker" (ouch), The Jackbox Megapicker should now stop breaking your Steam Deck after the latest update to the Native Linux version.
-
GamingOnLinux ☛ Pull off sick tricks and take down hordes of demons in Motordoom
Motordoom is the latest entry in the survivor-like horde shooter genre popularised by Vampire Survivors, and this one has you do some freestyle-sports.
-
GamingOnLinux ☛ Save a town from paranormal infestation in the point and click adventure The founders of [redacted]
Love your point and click adventures? Here's a fresh one for you! The founders of [redacted] from Relatively Painless Games looks like a great addition to your gaming library.
-
GamingOnLinux ☛ Better ASUS ROG Ally X support on Linux is coming with a big kernel patch
If you were hoping to see better ASUS ROG Ally X support on Linux, you're in for a treat here, as there's a big patch that's been sent in.
-
GamingOnLinux ☛ Pixel With Your Friends gets you and your pals to restore pixel-artworks for a museum
A fun idea for a nice casual puzzle game: Pixel With Your Friends has released with Linux support where you restore artworks pixel by pixel for a museum. You can enjoy it alone, or bring a friend online to play together online and restore the artwork together.
-
GamingOnLinux ☛ Chocolate Doom 3.1.0 brings many new features for the classic source port
While other source ports are pretty popular like GZDoom, Chocolate Doom continues getting better to retain the best compatibility with the original DOS versions of Doom, Doom II, Heretic, Hexen and Strife. It's been quite a few years too, with the last main release of Chocolate Doom being back in 2017.