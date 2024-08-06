Software: crcpy 2.6, pbcopy, and More
-
Medevel ☛ Top 25 Open-Source Solutions for Managing Hospitals and Clinics (EMR, EHR, HIS, and Clinical Practice Management)
Hospital Management Information Systems (HMIS), Electronic Medical Records (EMR), and Electronic Health Records (EHR) play a central role in today's advanced healthcare management.
-
Ubuntu Handbook ☛ Scrcpy 2.6 Added Mirroring Android Audio Support
Scrcpy, the free open-source Android screen mirroring app, released version 2.6 (then 2.6.1 with quick fix) a few days ago. Scrcpy is an app works on Linux, Windows, and macOS, allowing users to remote access and control their Android screen from PC/laptop, either wireless through TCP/IP in same network or wired with USB cable.
-
Xen Project Announces Performance and Security Advancements with Release of 4.19
New release marks significant enhancements in performance, security, and versatility across various architectures.
-
TecAdmin ☛ Clipboard Management using pbcopy on Ubuntu
Ubuntu is a popular GNU/Linux operating system known for its ease of use and powerful features. One useful tool for managing your clipboard is pbcopy, a command that makes copying and pasting text in the terminal very easy. However, pbcopy is not available by default on Ubuntu.
-
Sparky GNU/Linux ☛ PeaZip
There is a new application available for Sparkers: PeaZip...
-
Medevel ☛ Furtherance - a Free Time Tracker for Windows, Linux, macOS and Android
Furtherance is designed to help you track the time you spend on various activities without the worry of your data being captured and sold. This app respects your privacy, ensuring that your data remains yours.
-
Medevel ☛ 35 Free and Open-source Port Forwarder Tunneling and ngrok Alternatives for Linux, Windows, and macOS
In the world of networking and development, port forwarding plays a crucial role. Tools like ngrok have become popular for their ability to expose local servers to the internet securely.
-
Medevel ☛ Klog: Free Productivity Booster and Time Tracker for Freelancers, Developers, and Designers (Windows, Linux, macOS)
Klog is a free and open-source time tracking tool created with simplicity and effectiveness in mind. It's designed to help users keep a detailed log of their activities, enabling them to manage their time better and identify areas where they can improve.
-
Tedium ☛ Why Writing In VS Code Stopped Working For Me
To be clear, I’m not dropping VS Code in general—I find it an exceptional tool for managing remote servers and working on code-based projects. But I think, after about six months of writing in a code editor, I’m kind of happy to be back writing in a dedicated writing tool once again. (Even if I will continue to hold the torch for a possible iA Writer Linux version.)