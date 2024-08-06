today's howtos
Scott Jehl ☛ HTML Web Components Can Have a Little Shadow DOM, As A Treat
Admittedly, the example in this post is purposefully simple as it's meant to show the pattern itself without involving too many other concerns. It's likely that an actual component that appropriately calls for this pattern would be a bit more complex, augmenting behavior in addition the styles, to say the least.
I'd love to hear about others experimenting with these sorts of patterns in their HTML Web Components.
Ben Frain ☛ Is CSS Grid really slower than Flexbox?
Search for ‘is CSS Grid slower than Flexbox’ and you’ll find a few posts explaining that it is. In my experience, even if it was, it is not anymore. Well, not for the scenario I tested anyway.
Andy Bell ☛ CSS One-Liners to Improve (Almost) Every Project
I like posts like this: quick, actionable CSS that will improve both the visual appearance and the overall user experience.
University of Toronto ☛ The speed of updates for signatures of bad things matters (a lot)
What people have collectively found is that in practice, the speed of updating signatures matters, often a lot; in fact it matters enough that people are willing to pay for faster updates to collections of signatures. Why it matters is pretty straightforward; you're in a race against attackers. Attackers are perfectly well aware that the effectiveness of what they're doing goes down fast once signatures are available for it (or in general once people have had time to recognize what's going on, get their web landing page killed off, or whatever), so they generally try to get things done as fast as possible.
It's FOSS ☛ How I Installed Armbian Desktop
Here's how I installed Armbian desktop on my Rockchip SBC.
DebugPoint ☛ Upgrade to GNU/Linux Mint 22 from 21.3 [Complete Guide]
This guide gives you all the information you need to Upgrade to GNU/Linux Mint 23 “Wilma” from GNU/Linux 21.3. The GNU/Linux Mint 22 “Wilma” is out now with latest packages and updates from the Mint team. Also, it is now possible to upgrade from earlier GNU/Linux Mint 21.3 or older version.
Make Tech Easier ☛ How to Use Run0 in Linux [Ed: Microsoft's attack on sudo]
Run0 is a powerful privilege escalation app similar to sudo and doas. Learn how to use Run0 to run as root and make shells in GNU/Linux today.
LinuxTuto ☛ How to Install Drupal on Ubuntu 24.04
Drupal is an open-source content management system (CMS) used for building and managing websites and web applications.
TecAdmin ☛ How to Install and Configure Nagios NRPE Client on Ubuntu 24.04
Nagios is a powerful tool for monitoring your IT infrastructure. It helps keep track of system performance and alerts you to any issues. In this guide, we’ll walk you through how to install and configure the Nagios NRPE (Nagios Remote Plugin Executor) client on Ubuntu 24.04.
linuxcapable
Linux Capable ☛ How to Install phpMyAdmin with Nginx on Debian 12, 11 or 10
Linux Capable ☛ How to Install PuTTY SSH Client on Debian 12, 11 or 10
Linux Capable ☛ How to Enable BBR on Debian 12, 11 or 10
Linux Capable ☛ How to Install UFW on Debian 12, 11 or 10
Linux Capable ☛ How to Build NGINX from Source on Debian 12, 11 or 10
Linux Capable ☛ How to Install RPM Packages on Debian 12, 11 or 10
Linux Capable ☛ How to Install SELinux on Debian 12, 11 or 10
Linux Capable ☛ How to Install Beekeeper Studio on Debian 12, 11 or 10
idroot
ID Root ☛ How To Show Processor Information In Terminal
As a GNU/Linux user, understanding your system’s hardware is crucial for troubleshooting, optimizing performance, and making informed decisions about upgrades. One of the most important components to be familiar with is your computer’s processor or CPU. Fortunately, GNU/Linux provides a variety of terminal commands that allow you to quickly access detailed information about your CPU.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Nvidia Drivers on Linux Mint 22
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Nvidia Drivers on Linux Mint 22. Linux Mint 22, codenamed “Wilma,” is the latest release of the popular GNU/Linux distribution known for its user-friendliness and stability.
ID Root ☛ How To List Tmux Sessions
Tmux, short for Terminal Multiplexer, is a command-line utility that allows users to create, access, and control multiple terminal sessions from a single window. It’s an indispensable tool for developers, system administrators, and power users who frequently work with multiple terminal windows and need to manage complex workflows efficiently.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Pyenv on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Pyenv on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS. Python has become one of the most popular programming languages in recent years, thanks to its versatility, simplicity, and powerful libraries. As a Python developer, you may find yourself working on multiple projects that require different versions of Python.
ID Root ☛ How To Install K9s on AlmaLinux 9
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install K9s on AlmaLinux 9. K9s is a powerful and user-friendly terminal-based UI for managing and interacting with Kubernetes clusters. Designed to simplify navigation, observation, and management of deployed applications, K9s is an essential tool for system administrators and DevOps engineers working with Kubernetes.
