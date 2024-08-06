PostgreSQL News Including pgspot 0.8.0 Release
Robert Haas ☛ Robert Haas: Posting Your Patch On pgsql-hackers
For new patches, I recommend that you start by giving a clear and compelling summary of what the patch does and why it's valuable. By the time I reach the end of the first (or maybe second) paragraph, I should have a clear, high-level understanding both of the basic purpose of the patch and of how the patch accomplishes that purpose. For example, the purpose might be "add incremental backup" and the method of accomplishing that goal might be "summarize the WAL to determine which blocks have been modified, and then use that information to decide what should be included in the incremental backup." Or, the purpose might be "simplify the code" and the means of accomplishing that purpose might be "remove some code for dead architectures that we no longer support." The mistakes I most often see people make in this area are either (a) assuming that the reader already understands why the patch is a great idea and thus not explaining it or (b) taking too long to get to the point.
Haki Benita uses it to illustrate a variety of interesting PostgreSQL concepts.
PostgreSQL ☛ pgspot 0.8.0 released
The pgspot development team is happy to announce the release of version 0.8.0.
Haki Benita ☛ How to Get or Create in PostgreSQL
"Get or create" is a very common operation for syncing data in the database, but implementing it correctly may be trickier than you may expect. If you ever had to implement it in a real system with real-life load, you may have overlooked potential race conditions, concurrency issues and even bloat!