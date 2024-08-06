PostgreSQL News Including pgspot 0.8.0 Release

For new patches, I recommend that you start by giving a clear and compelling summary of what the patch does and why it's valuable. By the time I reach the end of the first (or maybe second) paragraph, I should have a clear, high-level understanding both of the basic purpose of the patch and of how the patch accomplishes that purpose. For example, the purpose might be "add incremental backup" and the method of accomplishing that goal might be "summarize the WAL to determine which blocks have been modified, and then use that information to decide what should be included in the incremental backup." Or, the purpose might be "simplify the code" and the means of accomplishing that purpose might be "remove some code for dead architectures that we no longer support." The mistakes I most often see people make in this area are either (a) assuming that the reader already understands why the patch is a great idea and thus not explaining it or (b) taking too long to get to the point.