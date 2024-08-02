today's leftovers
Medevel ☛ Hey: The Future of Social Media or Just an Experiment? Discover this Open-source Social Network
Discover Hey, a decentralized social control media platform powered by the Lens Protocol. Learn how Hey offers enhanced privacy, user control, and a transparent, community-driven social experience.
It's FOSS ☛ Open Source Alternatives to Google Photos that Can be Self Hosted
Google Photos can be replaced using these open-source self-hosted photo applications.
Hackaday ☛ 2024 Tiny Games Contest: Pi-O-Scope-Pong
[Aaron Lager]’s Pi-O-Scope-Pong project takes a minimal approach to Pong by drawing on an oscilloscope to generate crisp paddles and ball. A Raspberry Pi takes care of the grunt work of signal generation, and even uses the two joysticks of an Xbox controller (connected to the Pi over Bluetooth) for inputs.
Openwashing
Bruce Schneier ☛ Education in Secure Software Development - Schneier on Security
The Linux Foundation and OpenSSF released a report on the state of education in secure software development.
Linux Foundation's Site/Blog ☛ The Linux Foundation and OpenSSF Release Report on the State of Education in Secure Software Development
Linux Foundation Research and the Open Source Security Foundation (OpenSSF) are pleased to release a new report titled “Secure Software Development Education 2024 Survey: Understanding Current Needs.” Based on a survey of nearly 400 software development professionals, the analysis explores the current state of secure software development and underscores the urgent need for formalized industry education and training programs.
