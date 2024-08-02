today's howtos
HowTo Forge ☛ How to Install GoAccess Log Analyzer on Ubuntu 24.04
GoAccess is a real-time web log analyzer for Unix-like systems, including Ubuntu. It provides an efficient and user-friendly way to visualize and analyze web server logs, supporting various formats like Apache, Nginx, and Amazon S3 logs.
HowTo Forge ☛ How to list shared libraries used by a Linux binary using ldd command
The `ldd` (List Dynamic Dependencies) command on Linux is a crucial tool used for examining the shared libraries required by an executable or shared object file. By running `ldd` followed by the name of the executable or library, users can see which dynamic libraries are needed and where the system expects to find them. This command helps in troubleshooting issues related to missing or incompatible libraries, ensuring that all dependencies are correctly resolved. It displays the full paths to the libraries or indicates if any are missing, making it an essential utility for system administrators and developers managing software dependencies on Linux systems.
Simon Willison ☛ Footnotes that work in RSS readers
Since feed readers generally strip JavaScript and CSS and only allow a subset of HTML tags I was intrigued to figure out how that worked.
I found this code in the NetNewsWire source (it's MIT licensed) which runs against elements matching this CSS selector: [...]
Andy Bell ☛ No No-JavaScript
If you ever wanted a pro tip from me it’s to build front-ends with the attitude of “JavaScript will not be available”, rather than “JavaScript might not be available”. It 100% will not be available for a lot more users than you think, so with a progressive enhancement lens, building for no-JS by default then using the scripting: enabled media query rule seems like a good call.
FOSSLinux ☛ How to Install PHP on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS: A Complete Guide
Learn how to install PHP on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS with this detailed guide. Follow our step-by-step instructions to set up PHP, configure your server, and ensure optimal performance.
Linux Capable ☛ How to Install VirtualBox 7.0 on Linux Mint 22, 21 or 20
Linux Capable ☛ How to Install Strawberry Music Player on Linux Mint 22, 21 or 20
Linux Capable ☛ How to Install and Enable Snap on Linux Mint 22, 21 or 20
Linux Capable ☛ How to Install Grub Customizer on Linux Mint 22, 21 or 20
Linux Capable ☛ How to Install Git on Linux Mint 22, 21 or 20
Linux Capable ☛ How to Upgrade Mesa Drivers on Linux Mint 22, 21 or 20
Linux Capable ☛ How to Install Linux Kernel 6.10 on Rocky GNU/Linux 9 or 8
ID Root ☛ How To Install Nginx on Linux Mint 22
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Nginx on GNU/Linux Mint 22. Nginx (pronounced “engine-x”) is a powerful, open-source web server software known for its high performance, stability, and versatility.
ID Root ☛ How To Install MariaDB on Linux Mint 22
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install MariaDB on Linux Mint 22. MariaDB has gained significant traction in the open-source community as a fork of MySQL, offering enhanced performance, additional features, and improved compatibility.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Flatpak on AlmaLinux 9
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Flatpak on AlmaLinux 9. AlmaLinux 9, a free and open-source GNU/Linux distribution that serves as a stable and reliable alternative to CentOS, has gained popularity among users seeking a robust operating system for their servers and workstations.
ID Root ☛ How To Install MySQL on Linux Mint 22
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install MySQL on Linux Mint 22. MySQL is a powerful open-source relational database management system widely used for web applications and data warehousing. Its reliability, performance, and ease of use have made it a popular choice among developers and system administrators.
