Windows TCO: Ransom, ClownStrike, and Massive Microsoft Downtimes
-
Tripwire ☛ $75 Million Record-Breaking Ransom Paid To Cybercriminals, Say Researchers
The staggering sum of US $75 million has reportedly been paid to a ransomware gang in what is believed to be the largest known ransom payment made by a cyber attack victim since records began.
Researchers at Zscaler claim in a new report that the record-breaking figure was paid by an undisclosed Fortune 50 company to the Dark Angels ransomware group.
-
The Register UK ☛ Retirement fund sues CrowdStrike over lack of Falcon testing
In what will likely be one of many class-action complaints against the embattled IT security firm, a retirement association has accused CrowdStrike, its CEO George Kurtz, and CFO Burt Podbere of defrauding it and fellow shareholders by making false and misleading statements about the biz's Falcon endpoint defense software.
CrowdStrike and its top execs "repeatedly touted the efficacy of the Falcon platform while assuring investors that CrowdStrike's technology was 'validated, tested, and certified,'" the Plymouth County Retirement Association's lawsuit [PDF], filed this week in Texas federal court, reads.
-
Cyble Inc ☛ Chinese Hackers APT41 Targeted Taiwanese Research Center
The campaign, which began as early as July 2023, utilized the notorious ShadowPad malware, Cobalt Strike, and other custom tools for post-compromise activities.
-
Tech Central (South Africa) ☛ Capitec will not pursue action over CrowdStrike outage
The decision not to sue comes as the US company faces a raft of legal challenges over the update, which caused widespread disruption to Windows computers, putting more than eight million of them into an endless “death loop”.
-
India Times ☛ Ransomware attack hits 300 banks: all you need to know
A ransomware attack on C-Edge Technologies, a major banking technology provider in India, on Wednesday caused a temporary shutdown of payment systems at nearly 300 small local banks.
The Mumbai-based technology company is in the advanced stage of hiring a forensic auditor to look into the matter, said people familiar with the development. After the attack, the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) disconnected all forms of retail payment service offered to the company.
-
CBC ☛ CrowdStrike hit by class action lawsuit from shareholders over massive outage
-
India Times ☛ CrowdStrike: CrowdStrike is sued by shareholders over huge software outage
In a proposed class action filed on Tuesday night in the Austin, Texas federal court, shareholders said they learned that CrowdStrike's assurances about its technology were materially false and misleading when a flawed software update disrupted airlines, banks, hospitals and emergency lines around the world.
-
The Register UK ☛ Microsoft services trip up in New Zealand
The Windows giant admitted that there were issues with Microsoft 365 services, including Exchange Online, for users in New Zealand and had to reroute traffic to alternate infrastructure before it saw "improvements in service ability."
-
Security Week ☛ Cost of Data Breach in 2024: $4.88 Million, Says Latest IBM Study
The bald figure of $4.88 million tells us little about the state of security. But the detail contained within the latest IBM Cost of Data Breach Report highlights areas we are winning, areas we are losing, and the areas we could and should do better.