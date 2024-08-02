Ryan Sipes told the audience during his keynote at GUADEC 2024 in Denver, Colorado that the Thunderbird mail client "probably shouldn't still be alive". Thunderbird, however, is not only alive—it is arguably in better shape than ever before. According to Sipes, the project's turnaround is a result of governance, storytelling, and learning to be comfortable asking users for money. He would also like it quite a bit if Linux distributions stopped turning off telemetry.

Sipes is managing director of product for MZLA Technologies Corporation, the subsidiary of the Mozilla Foundation that allows Thunderbird to take donations and so forth. When Sipes joined the Thunderbird project on a part-time contract as community manager in December 2017, one of the most common questions he was asked was "isn't Thunderbird dead?" That wasn't, he said, an unreasonable question.