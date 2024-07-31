Windows TCO: Voting Machine Security, Windows XP, Botnets, and Ransomware
-
Wired ☛ A Senate Bill Would Radically Improvev
While previous testing simply verified whether machines contained particular defensive measures—such as antivirus software and data encryption—penetration testing will simulate real-world attacks meant to find and exploit the machines’ weaknesses, potentially yielding new information about serious software flaws.
-
PC World ☛ Why you should never connect a Windows XP PC to the internet [iophk: mild revisionism. XP was never safe or secure]
YouTuber Eric Parker wanted to see what happens when you go online with a Windows XP computer today. Apparently, nothing good. His system was infected with malware faster than you thought possible.
-
CPJ ☛ Cyberattackers use easily available tools to target media sites, threaten press freedom
When exiled Russian news website Meduza was hit with a flood of [Internet] traffic in mid-April, it set off alarm bells among the staff as the deluge blocked publishing for more than four hours and briefly rendered the site inaccessible for some readers. It was the largest denial of service attack (DDoS) attack in Meduza’s 10-year history.
-
The Register UK ☛ Ransomware gangs are loving this dumb but deadly ESXi flaw
Do you have your VMware ESXi hypervisor joined to Active Directory? Well, the latest news from Microsoft serves as a reminder that you might not want to do that given the recently patched vulnerability that has security experts deeply concerned.