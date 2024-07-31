Super Grub2 Disk 2.06s4 System Rescue Tool Released with Btrfs Support

posted by Marius Nestor on Jul 31, 2024



It’s been almost five years since the last stable Super Grub2 Disk release, but development never stopped and the new stable release is here to introduce support for the Btrfs file system, support for booting into more operating systems, such as GNU/Hurd (Debian based) and ReactOS, and support for booting into Linux systems from the /boot partition.

Super Grub2 Disk 2.06s4 also adds new operating system-specific options like EFI file on EFI partitions, FreeBSD, FreeDOS, GNU/Hurd, Linux, Mac OS X/Darwin, MS-DOS, ReactOS, Windows 98/ME, Windows NT/2000/XP, as well as Windows Vista and newer Windows OS when using the “Boot manually” option.

