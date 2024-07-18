Games: Cyber Knights: Flashpoint, No Man's Sky - Worlds Part I, and More
GamingOnLinux ☛ Cyber Knights: Flashpoint adds full gamepad support and Steam Deck improvements
A little heist on the go perhaps? Cyber Knights: Flashpoint from Trese Brothers is steadily turning into a favourite turn-based tactics game and now with all the controller improvements it should feel a whole lot better on Steam Deck too.
GamingOnLinux ☛ No Man's Sky - Worlds Part I is out now and drastically transforms the planets
Ah hell, here we go again. Hello Games just released another massive free update to No Man's Sky with Worlds Part I out now. No Man's Sky is rated Steam Deck Verified and works great on desktop Linux with Proton.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Get a Drawful 2 free with The Jackbox Megapicker for the first 30 days after release
Jackbox Games are soon to release The Jackbox Megapicker, which is basically a launcher that shows all their games so you won't need to keep switching between packs for all their different games.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Fanatical's Bundle Bash has new game bundles every day this week
If you're in need of a fresh set of games, you may want to hop over to Fanatical's Bundle Bash as they're putting out a new bundle every day this week.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Enlisted from Gaijin and Darkflow returns to Steam and now free to play
After initially releasing on Steam as Enlisted: Reinforced back in March, it was quickly taken down but now it's back on Steam just as Enlisted. Players initially took issues with the fact that the Steam release was paid-only, while it was free direct from their website.
GamingOnLinux ☛ TheForceEngine adds initial Dark Forces Remaster support
TheForceEngine is an open source modern "Jedi Engine" replacement supporting Dark Forces, mods, and in the future Outlaws. A new release version 1.10.000 just rolled out.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Check out The Immortal Lock, an impressive new Quake 1 mod
Need more retro shooting goodness in your life? How about a little more from Quake 1? The Immortal Lock is a brand new pack from modder ComfyByTheFire that's well worth a look.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Steam stable update released, and a Beta with lots of fixes for Desktop and Steam Deck
Valve released multiple updates just recently including a Stable Steam Client update for all and another Beta release with fixes for Desktop and Steam Deck.