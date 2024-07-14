Free Software and Programming Leftovers

Amanda Brock, CEO of OpenUK, an open source policy organization, pointed out that even the most proprietary of software companies tend to rely on open source technologies for their underlying infrastructure. "Engagement with open source is an inevitability for all companies today, large or small. But there is likely a shift coming down the line – particularly in the EU – as a consequence of the liabilities created by new laws," she said.

Brock explained that while EU's Cyber Resilience Act looks set to remove or reduce liability for code held by so-called stewards – likely to be interpreted as foundations – the same benefits have not been agreed for individuals, projects or entities which also distributed open source software in the EU when they commercialize projects.