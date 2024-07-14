Free Software and Programming Leftovers
The Register UK ☛ SAP's bid to woo open source community meets muted response
Amanda Brock, CEO of OpenUK, an open source policy organization, pointed out that even the most proprietary of software companies tend to rely on open source technologies for their underlying infrastructure. "Engagement with open source is an inevitability for all companies today, large or small. But there is likely a shift coming down the line – particularly in the EU – as a consequence of the liabilities created by new laws," she said.
Brock explained that while EU's Cyber Resilience Act looks set to remove or reduce liability for code held by so-called stewards – likely to be interpreted as foundations – the same benefits have not been agreed for individuals, projects or entities which also distributed open source software in the EU when they commercialize projects.
[Repeat] Jeff Geerling ☛ NUMA Emulation speeds up Pi 5 (and other improvements)
Recently an Igalia engineer posted a NUMA Emulation patch for the Pi 5 to the Linux Kernel mailing list. He said it could improve performance of Geekbench 6 scores up to 6% for single-core, and 18% for multicore.
My testing didn't quite match those numbers, but I did see a significant and consistent performance increase across both Geekbench 6: [...]
ZDNet ☛ How open source attracts some of the world's top innovators
How big a deal is open source? According to a January 2024 Harvard Business School study, rebuilding open-source software (OSS) would cost $8.8 trillion if companies had to develop equivalent technology. Of that cost, "96% of the demand-side value is created by only 5% of OSS developers."
Who are these people working in open source? How did they come to be there? Where do they see open source going next? These questions and more were addressed this week at the UN Open Source Program Office (OSPO) for Good conference in New York in several panels featuring some of open source's top leaders.
Hackaday ☛ C++ Design Patterns For Low-Latency Applications
With performance optimizations seemingly having lost their relevance in an era of ever-increasing hardware performance, there are still many good reasons to spend some time optimizing code.
Perl / Raku
Perl ☛ 2024-07-11 [Older] Using Coro and AnyEvent Interactively
Perl ☛ 2024-07-11 [Older] Perl Weekly Challenge 277: Strong Pair
Perl ☛ 2024-07-09 [Older] Perl Weekly Challenge 277: Count Common
Perl ☛ 2024-07-07 [Older] Sailing the Seven YAPCs
Perl ☛ 2024-07-06 [Older] Perl Weekly Challenge 276: Maximum Frequency
Applications
TechRadar ☛ Best Linux firewall of 2024
The best free Linux firewalls make it simple and easy to set up a security perimeter around your Linux PC or IT network, without having to pay for a license.
A dedicated firewall is the first line of defense when it comes to cybersecurity, intended to prevent unauthorized intrusion by providing a guarded perimeter between the internet and your computer or IT network.
Although Linux has a firewall built right into the kernel itself, it isn’t always the easiest to use, especially for new users to Linux, even when there are several graphical utilities that can help you manage it. Additionally, even if you can get that set up fine for your Linux desktop, the firewall's protection is limited only to that and nothing else on your WiFi or IT network.
Education
ARRL ☛ Celebrating Software Defined Radio
At Ham Radio 2024, the International amateur radio exhibition, last week in Friedrichshafen, Germany, the Software Defined Radio Academy (SDRA) celebrated its 10-year anniversary. Founded in 2014, the SDRA has become a new platform for the exchange of knowledge surrounding software defined radio. In the early years, the academy’s lectures were recorded with primitive camera technology, but today a video team takes the recordings to a completely different level. The SDRA's YouTube channel now has 150 uploads, 4850 subscribers, and many more views of the videos.
[Repeat] Rlang ☛ Kolkata R User Group: A Rich History with Statistics
The Kolkata R User group is organizing its second online event titled “A New Approach for Teaching Data Analytics with R” on July 13th. R users from around the world are invited to join this event.
Licensing / Legal
Chris Coyier ☛ It’s really this thing that gets me.
Congratulations you’re an overlay company.
Hey I get it. You gotta make bucks in this world and convincing people to buy products is a classic. But this is a literal scam. You’re scammers. You sell a thing that doesn’t work to companies you’re trying to scare for a bunch of money.
Standards/Consortia
University of Toronto ☛ That software forges are often better than email is unfortunate
That email is so much of a hassle today is a bad and sad thing. Email is a widely implemented open standard with a huge suite of tools that allows for a wide range of ways of working with it. It should be a great light-weight way of sending in issues, bug reports, patches, etc etc, and any centralized, non-email place to do this (like Github) has a collection of potential problems that should make open source/free software people nervous.
