today's leftovers

It's FOSS ☛ FOSS Weekly #24.28: Mastering Nano, Xfce Distros, Proton's Surveillance Giant Google Docs Rival and More
Medevel ☛ Ink/Stitch: The Open-source machine embroidery design Gets a New Beta Release
In the vibrant world of digital embroidery, where creativity meets technology, Ink/Stitch stands out as a powerful, open-source tool designed to revolutionize the way we approach machine embroidery.
Barry Kauler ☛ Claws Mail recompiled with SASL support
Forum member LarryDC reported unable to login to Fastmail with Claws Mail: [...]
Freexian Collaborators: Debian Contributions: YubiHSM packaging, unschroot, live-patching, and more! (by Stefano Rivera)
Debian Contributions: 2024-06
Contributing to Debian is part of Freexian’s mission. This article covers the latest achievements of Freexian and their collaborators. All of this is made possible by organizations subscribing to our Long Term Support contracts and consulting services.
Use SNAP to install Docker on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS Linux
Docker installation on Ubuntu 24.04 can be done by adding its official repository; however, there is another easy way, i.e., using the SNAP. Snap is a popular universal package manager that works on almost all GNU/Linux distros.
Remy Van Elst ☛ Kubernetes (k3s) Ingress for different domains (virtual hosts)
Now that I have a [high-available local kubernetes cluster](/s/tutorials/High_Available_k3s_kubernetes_cluster_with_keepalived_galera_and_longhorn.html) it's time to learn not just managing the cluster but actually deploying some services on there. Most examples online use a `NodePort` or a `LoadBalancer` to expose a service on a port, but I want to have domains, like, `grafana.homelab.mydomain.org` instead of `192.0.2.50:3000`. Back in the old days this was called [Virtual Host](https://web.archive.org/web/20240515131604/https://httpd.apache.org/docs/2.4/vhosts/), using 1 IP for multiple domains. My k3s cluster uses `traefik` for its incoming traffic and by defining an `Ingress` we can route a domain to a service (like a `ClusterIP`). This page will show you how.
Open Source Initiative ☛ Mer Joyce: voices of the Open Source Hey Hi (AI) Definition [Ed: OSI is openwashing Microsoft hype wave; this is all they write about these days...]
Meet Mer Joyce, founder and principal of Do Big Good, independent consultant hired by the OSI to lead the OSAID co-design process.
