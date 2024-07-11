today's leftovers

Now that I have a [high-available local kubernetes cluster](/s/tutorials/High_Available_k3s_kubernetes_cluster_with_keepalived_galera_and_longhorn.html) it's time to learn not just managing the cluster but actually deploying some services on there. Most examples online use a `NodePort` or a `LoadBalancer` to expose a service on a port, but I want to have domains, like, `grafana.homelab.mydomain.org` instead of `192.0.2.50:3000`. Back in the old days this was called [Virtual Host](https://web.archive.org/web/20240515131604/https://httpd.apache.org/docs/2.4/vhosts/), using 1 IP for multiple domains. My k3s cluster uses `traefik` for its incoming traffic and by defining an `Ingress` we can route a domain to a service (like a `ClusterIP`). This page will show you how.