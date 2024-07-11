Programming Leftovers
Medevel ☛ Is Angular JS Framework Dying in the Shadow of React, Vue, and Svelte?
AngularJS, once a dominant force in the world of front-end development, has seen its position challenged in recent years by newer frameworks like React, Vue.js, and Svelte.
Medevel ☛ Flutter vs. React Native: A Comprehensive Comparison
As mobile app development continues to evolve, developers are increasingly turning to cross-platform frameworks to build applications for both iOS and Android simultaneously.
Two of the most popular frameworks in this space are Flutter and React Native. Each has its own strengths and weaknesses, making it essential for developers to
Andy Wingo: copying collectors with block-structured heaps are unreliable
Good day, garbage pals! This morning, a quick note on “reliability” and garbage collectors, how a common GC construction is unreliable, and why we choose it anyway.
on reliability
For context, I’m easing back in to Whippet development. One of Whippet’s collectors is a semi-space collector. Semi-space collectors are useful as correctness oracles: they always move objects, so they require their embedder to be able to precisely enumerate all edges of the object graph, to update those edges to point to the relocated objects. A semi-space collector is so simple that if there is a bug, it is probably in the mutator rather than the collector. They also have well-understood performance, as as such are useful when comparing performance of other collectors.
Petter Reinholdtsen ☛ Petter Reinholdtsen: Some notes from the 2024 LinuxCNC Norwegian developer gathering
The Norwegian The LinuxCNC developer gathering 2024 is over. It was a great and productive weekend, and I am sad that it is over.
Regular readers probably still remember what LinuxCNC is, but her is a quick summary for those that forgot? LinuxCNC is a free software system for numerical control of machines such as milling machines, lathes, plasma cutters, routers, cutting machines, robots and hexapods. It eats G-code and produce motor movement and other changes to the physical world, while reading sensor input.
Qt ☛ Qt Tools for Android Studio 2.0 Released
We are happy to announce the release of the Qt Tools for Android Studio version 2.0. It can be downloaded from the JetBrains marketplace.
GNOME ☛ Michael Catanzaro: Forcibly Set Array Size in Vala
Vala programmers probably already know that a Vala array is equivalent to a C array plus an integer size. (Unfortunately, the size is
gintrather than
size_t, which seems likely to be a source of serious bugs.) When you create an array in Vala, the size is set for you automatically by Vala. But what happens when receiving an array that’s created by a library?
Here is an example. I recently wanted to use the GTK function
gdk_texture_new_for_surface(), which converts from a
cairo_surface_tto a
GdkTexture, but unfortunately this function is internal to GTK (presumably to avoid exposing more cairo stuff in GTK’s public API). I decided to copy it into my application, which is written in Vala. I could have put it in a separate C source file, but it’s nicer to avoid a new file and rewrite it in Vala. Alas, I hit an array size roadblock along the way.
My Pygtk App for Setting Time Zones
My Pygtk App for Setting Time Zones
As I have been traveling a lot since joining SUSE, I noticed that when I get to a new place, it is annoying to change the timezone of my laptop. Apparently the location server that GNOME used to use for this has been taken down or something.
Medevel ☛ Laravel Herd 1.9 is Out, A relieve to Laravel Developers for Better Local development on Windows, and macOS
Introducing Laravel Herd: A Game-Changer for Local Development