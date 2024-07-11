Vala programmers probably already know that a Vala array is equivalent to a C array plus an integer size. (Unfortunately, the size is gint rather than size_t , which seems likely to be a source of serious bugs.) When you create an array in Vala, the size is set for you automatically by Vala. But what happens when receiving an array that’s created by a library?

Here is an example. I recently wanted to use the GTK function gdk_texture_new_for_surface() , which converts from a cairo_surface_t to a GdkTexture , but unfortunately this function is internal to GTK (presumably to avoid exposing more cairo stuff in GTK’s public API). I decided to copy it into my application, which is written in Vala. I could have put it in a separate C source file, but it’s nicer to avoid a new file and rewrite it in Vala. Alas, I hit an array size roadblock along the way.