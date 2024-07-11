Open Hardware/ESP32 Picks

Waveshare ESP32-S3 LCD Driver Board is a compact development board designed to simplify the GUI development process. The company mentions that the board supports 2.1-inch, 2.8-inch, and 4-inch displays and with an additional SPI and I2C header it can support a wide range of LCD panels. Additionally, the board features an onboard lithium battery charger and 15 usable GPIO pins for added flexibility.