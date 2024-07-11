Open Hardware/ESP32 Picks
-
CNX Software ☛ ESP32-S3 LCD Driver Board supports both circular and square displays
Waveshare ESP32-S3 LCD Driver Board is a compact development board designed to simplify the GUI development process. The company mentions that the board supports 2.1-inch, 2.8-inch, and 4-inch displays and with an additional SPI and I2C header it can support a wide range of LCD panels. Additionally, the board features an onboard lithium battery charger and 15 usable GPIO pins for added flexibility.
-
CNX Software ☛ The ESP32 Marauder Pocket Unit v2 is a wireless penetration device with an onboard GPS module and touchscreen
The ESP32 Marauder Pocket Unit with GPS v2 is a portable Wi-Fi and Bluetooth penetration tool powered by an ESP32 module and used to test and analyze wireless networks.