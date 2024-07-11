posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jul 11, 2024



ARM-powered GenBook RK3588 modular laptop running Linux to soon enter crowdfunding round

Although ARM has seen solid Linux support for decades now, as most smartphone OSes are Unix-derived and Apple MacBooks can already run Asahi, brand new laptop processors like the Snapdragon X Elite from Qualcomm do not fully support Linux out of the box. The good news is that full compatibility could be enabled sometime later this year, so Snapdragon fans might not have to wait too long, but if you want to play around with an ARM-based Linux laptop in the meantime and cannot really afford a Mac, maybe give the upcoming GenBook RK3588 modular laptop a try.

Developed by a Chinese company in Shenzhen focusing on open-source technology, the GenBook RK3588 will soon go through a crowdfunding round on CrowdSupply. Just like the Framework Laptop that is quite popular these days, the GenBook features a modular design that allows users to upgrade most of the components. The default chassis has a 19.9 mm profile and the whole system weighs 1.5 kg (3.31 lbs).