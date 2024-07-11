Windows TCO: Ransomware, Data Breach, and More

Tux Machines

Recore A8: AllWinner-Based FDM 3D Printer Control Board with Linux Support

The Recore A8 delivers a comprehensive solution for desktop 3D printers, featuring standard JST PH connectors, an 8-layer PCB, expansion headers for additional stepper motor drives, and robust Armbian support.

ASRock Unveils New Mini-ITX Motherboards with AMD Ryzen Embedded 8000/7000 Processors

ASRock Industrial has recently introduced the IMB-A8000 and IMB-A1002 industrial motherboards, equipped with AMD Ryzen Embedded 8000/7000 series processors. These motherboards are engineered to enhance performance and reliability for edge AI applications across various sectors, including smart manufacturing, robotic control, machine vision, and smart retail.

New Release: Tor Browser 13.5.1

This version includes important security updates to Firefox.

DXVK 2.4 Released with Non-Native Refresh Rate Emulation, Direct3D 8 Support

Highlights of DXVK 2.4 include D3D8 support as the Direct3D 8 to Vulkan translation D8VK has been merged into DXVK, support for multiple window system backends in dxvk-native, and non-native refresh rate emulation for reporting a different refresh rate to video games in environments where the display mode can’t be changed.

Firefox 129 Enters Beta Testing with Improved Reader View, Other Changes

Firefox 129 looks like a small update to the popular open-source web browser that only introduces an improved Reader View that replaces the “Type controls” menu with a “Text and layout” menu that features new options for setting character spacing, word spacing, and text alignment.

Clonezilla Live 3.1.3 Disk Cloning Tool Is Here Powered by Linux Kernel 6.9

Clonezilla Live 3.1.3 is here about two and a half months after Clonezilla Live 3.1.2 to rebase the underlying GNU/Linux operating system on the Debian Sid repository as of June 28th, 2024, and bump the kernel from the Linux 6.7.9 used in the previous version to Linux 6.9.7, for better hardware support, of course.

Windows TCO: Ransomware, Data Breach, and More

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Jul 11, 2024

Booting Linux off of Google Drive
Competitiveness is a vice of mine. When I heard that a friend got Linux to boot off of NFS, I had to one-up her
RHEL 8.10 Released as the Last Update in the 8th Series
Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8.10 brings much-anticipated software updates
Tor Browser 13.5 Improves Fingerprinting Protections and Bridge Settings
Tor Browser 13.5 open source web browser for browsing the Web without tracking, surveillance, or censorship has been released today as a major update that brings enhancements to desktop and mobile.
DXVK 2.4 Released with Non-Native Refresh Rate Emulation, Direct3D 8 Support
DXVK 2.4 Vulkan-based implementation of D3D9, D3D10, and D3D11 for Linux / Wine is now available for download as a major update that introduces new features and improves support for multiple games.
OpenSSH 9.8 Fixes Critical sshd Vulnerability
OpenSSH 9.8 enhances security, fixing critical race conditions in sshd and logic errors in ssh
Mozilla Firefox 128 Is Now Available for Download, Here’s What’s New
Mozilla Firefox 128 open-source web browser is now available for download with a new dialog for clearing browsing data and cookies, support for the Saraiki language, and other changes.
 
Windows TCO: Ransomware, Data Breach, and More
ARM-powered GenBook RK3588 modular laptop running Linux to soon enter crowdfunding round
The good news is that full compatibility could be enabled sometime later this year, so Snapdragon fans might not have to wait too long
Zed, a GPU-accelerated IDE Written in Rust, is now available for Linux
Open-source editor Zed is now available for Linux
Spring Bulletin Issue 44 now online! Read and share it with your community
When we wake up every day to fight for free software, we often have a few things at the front of our minds
BlackArch – Arch-based penetration testing distribution
BlackArch Linux is an Arch Linux-based penetration testing distribution for penetration testers and security researchers
Microsoft 365, Office users hit by wave of ‘30088-27’ update errors
Over the last month, Microsoft 365 and Microsoft Office users have been experiencing "30088-27" errors when attempting to update the application
Stepping down as GNOME Internships organizer
For the past nine years, I’ve been actively involved in our internship initiatives with Google Summer of Code and Outreachy
Top 5 Open Source WAFs (Web Application Firewalls)
Recore A8: AllWinner-Based FDM 3D Printer Control Board with Linux Support
Th Recore A8 comes with Debian Linux pre-installed, providing users the choice to run Klipper
Using Nix as a Yocto Alternative
Traditionally, the most popular build systems used in this context are the Yocto project and buildroot
Red Hat's Paid-For Puff Pieces, Official Site, and More
Security Leftovers
Audiocasts/Shows: Linux Matters, Destination Linux, and FLOSS Weekly
Games: Bundle, Satisfactory 1.0, Stardew Valley, Last Epoch, and More
Zed: A Blazzing Fast Editor is Now Available for Linux
Get insight into the newly developed Zed editor that claims it's faster than any available editor out there, including its installation step on Linux.
Devices: Banana Pi, ROS, and More
Linux-centric hardware news
GNOME: Imposing Wayland on Everybody and Outreachy Report
Some GNOME pair of picks
Kernel Leftovers
Some Linux news
Applications: minimdnsd, STL file Viewers, and Webcam Software
Some software for GNU/Linux
today's howtos
Microsoft-Friendly Media Twists VMware ESXi Issues or Malware Getting Installed as "Linux" (VMware Violates the Linux Licence)
Naughty Dog May Still be Using Linux to Develop Parts of its Games
Naughty Dog has long been relying on Linux tools for game development.
Mozilla: WebDriver, Firefox, and More
Some Mozilla bits
Web Browser Leftovers
3 browser stories
Ubuntu Leftovers
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers
FOSS stories for today
Programming Leftovers
Red Hat Promoting Proprietary Software and Buzzwords
Open Hardware/Modding: Arduino, Raspberry Pi, and More
Godot 3.6 RC 1, WINE and Emulation
Security and Windows TCO Leftovers
today's howtos
Tux Machines One Month After Turning 20 [original]
the site continues to get bigger in terms of its size and also its traffic
Android Leftovers
Colombia: New All-time High for GNU/Linux This Month [original]
Desktop Operating System Market Share Colombia: Feb 2009 - July 2024
Microchip PIC64GX is a quad-core 64-bit RISC-V microprocessor for real-time processing
The PIC6GX MPU supports asymmetric multiprocessing (AMP) to run Linux, real-time operating systems
Looking at Next Steps for Leap 16 Branding
Many thanks to all who participated in the Leap 16 branding workshop at the openSUSE Conference 2024
Linux 6.6.38
I'm announcing the release of the 6.6.38 kernel
today's howtos
half a dozen howtos
Google extends Linux kernel support to keep Android devices secure for longer
longer time for patching window
Security Leftovers and Windows TCO Stories
mostly Windows TCO today
X11 Is No Longer Part of Fedora Workstation 41
It's final! Fedora moves to Wayland-only GNOME, dropping X11 from its media to enhance user experience
LXD 6.1 Launches with New Network Capabilities
LXD 6.1 Linux containers manager brings enhanced VM performance, OVN auto IP allocation, and new Powerflex SDC support
GNOME 47’s New Font: How to Try it on Ubuntu
News that GNOME’s design team is looking to make Inter the default font in GNOME 47 got me curious about what the typeface might look in action
Best Free and Open Source Software
Collections of Different Linux Distributions
Zephix is a live Linux operating system based on Debian stable
How I manage my KDE email
Every once in a while people ask me about my email routine, so I thought I’d write about it here
Games: Preserve, Sea Sniffers, and More
8 new stories from gamingonlinux
Today in Techrights
Linux Mint 22 Beta Released with Cinnamon 6.2, Based on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS
The Linux Mint team has released today the beta version of the upcoming Linux Mint 22 operating system series, which can be downloaded and tested right now.
Open Hardware: Raspberry Pi, Arduino, RISC-V, and More
many hardware stories
Audiocasts/Shows: Late Night Linux, OpenSSH Coverage, and WordPress Briefing
4 new episodes
Security Leftovers
Leftovers: Makula, IBM, and Kernel
Programming Leftovers
Debian and Ubuntu Development Reports
Applications and Free Software Lists
today's howtos
Firefox 129 Enters Beta Testing with Improved Reader View, Other Changes
Now that Firefox 128 has rolled out today to all supported platforms as the new ESR series, Mozilla promoted the next major release, Firefox 129, to the beta channel for public testing.
Android Leftovers
Chrome Android Gets a Security Boost with Safety Check v2!
GDB 15.1 released!
Release 15.1 of GDB, the GNU Debugger, is now available
Clonezilla Live 3.1.3 Disk Cloning Tool Is Here Powered by Linux Kernel 6.9
Clonezilla Live developer Steven Shiau released today Clonezilla Live 3.1.3 as a new version of this powerful, free, and open-source tool for cloning disk drives.
NethSecurity 8.1 Open Source Linux Firewall Released
NethSecurity 8.1, an open-source Linux firewall, is here with improved stability, a new admin management UI, connection tracking, and more
12 Things I Do Right After Installing Linux (And You Should Too)
Did a fresh Linux install? You're not done yet. Whether you're new to Linux or a seasoned user
COSMIC Desktop Introduced Its Official Wallpapers
System76's COSMIC desktop just released a set of eight official wallpapers
Goodbye Archcraft Linux, Thank You for This Year, I Switched to Endeavor OS!
My journey using a Linux distro has been very long
Best Free and Open Source Software
mAid – easy and ready-to-use distribution for Android lovers
mAid is an easy and ready-to-use Linux distribution for Android lovers
Nitrux 3.5.1 Released with Linux Kernel 6.9 and NVIDIA 555 Graphics Driver
Nitrux developer Uri Herrera announced the release and general availability of Nitrux 3.5.1 as the latest version of this immutable and systemd-free Debian-based distribution.
Calamares ABI Checking
Seems like over 3 years ago I wrote something about ABI stability checking and investigated a little how tools could be used to help maintain ABI stability for Calamares
today's leftovers
Windows TCO Leftovers
LibreOffice 24.2 review - A pleasant surprise
In many ways, LibreOffice is the Linux of office suits. What do I mean by this? Well, some releases are good, some bad, there are often seemingly random regressions in between
Programming Leftovers
EasyOS 6.0 “Scarthgap” Review: Surprisingly Good Release
A new major release of the lightweight Linux distribution EasyOS 6.0 “Scarthgap” is now available for general use (with a point release)
6.10-rc7
New RC, finalised soon
Games: Bare Butt Boxing, Bella Wants Blood, and More
