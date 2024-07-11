Windows TCO: Ransomware, Data Breach, and More

In a report published on Wednesday by Cisco Talos, the threat intelligence unit reviewed the top 14 ransomware groups and analyzed their tactics, techniques and procedures (TTPs). Talos selected the 14 based on volume and impact of attacks and "atypical threat actor behavior," using data from the criminals' leak sites, internal tracking, and other open-source reporting.

The 14, listed here by number of victims on their respective shaming sites, are the ones you'd likely expect: LockBit, ALPHV, Play, 8base, BlackBasta, BianLian, CLOP, Cactus, Medusa, Royal/Blacksuit, Rhysida, Hunters International, Akira, and Trigona.