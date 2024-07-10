today's howtos
Perma ☛ PRMA::Files As Metadata Format
Basically, each field of data is its own file; the key is the file name, and the content of the file is the field content. The exception is when the field is another set of information or a list of this information.
HowTo Forge ☛ Linux sha1sum Command Tutorial for Beginners (with Examples)
The sha1sum command is a utility used to compute and verify SHA-1 (Secure Hash Algorithm 1) checksums. This command generates a 160-bit hash value, typically rendered as a 40-digit hexadecimal number, from input files or standard input. The primary purpose of sha1sum is to ensure data integrity by verifying that files have not been altered or corrupted. By comparing the SHA-1 hash of a file at different points in time or between different sources, users can determine if the file remains unchanged. This command is commonly used in software distribution to verify the integrity of downloaded files, ensuring they match the original files provided by developers.
The Linux command line offers several tools for checking and verifying a file's integrity. One such tool is sha1sum, which we will discuss in this tutorial using some easy-to-understand examples. But before we do that, it's worth mentioning that all examples here have been tested on an Ubuntu 24.04 LTS machine.
HowTo Forge ☛ Linux cksum command explained for beginners (with examples)
The cksum command in Linux is a utility that generates a CRC (Cyclic Redundancy Check) checksum and byte count for a given file. It is used to verify the integrity of files by comparing the checksum values before and after transmission or storage. The output of the cksum command consists of the CRC checksum, the number of bytes in the file, and the filename itself. This command is particularly useful in scripts and automated processes where file integrity needs to be ensured, as it provides a simple yet effective means of detecting accidental changes or corruption in files. By comparing the generated checksum of a file with a previously known value, users can confirm whether the file has remained unaltered.
PC World ☛ What is split tunneling and do you need it in a VPN?
The solution to these problems may be a VPN feature called split tunneling. It allows you to choose which [Internet] traffic you wish to send through a VPN and which to keep separate. This can help speed up your connection and optimize access, but it may also create unintended privacy vulnerabilities. It’s worth taking a closer look at this helpful feature to understand better how split tunneling works and whether or not you need it.
University of Toronto ☛ Using WireGuard as a router to get around reachability issues
The basic idea is that you set up the fixed public machine as a router, although only for WireGuard connections, and then you arrange to route appropriate IP addresses and IP address ranges over the various WireGuard connections. The simplest approach is to give each WireGuard client an 'inside' IP address on the WireGuard interface on some subnet, and then have each client route the entire (rest of the) subnet to the WireGuard router machine. The router machine's routing table then sends the appropriate IP address (or address range) down the appropriate WireGuard connection. More complex setups are possible if you have existing IP address ranges that need to be reached over these WireGuard-based links, but the more distinct IPs or IP ranges you want to reach over WireGuard, the more routing entries each WireGuard client needs (the router's routing table also gets more complicated, but it was already a central point of complexity).
Alan Byrne ☛ ESPHome room presence detection with Format-BLE Tracker
This worked great, but it had one major drawback: I had to dedicate a whole ESP32 device to running ESPresense. I use ESP32 devices all over my home to do various jobs, and these run ESPHome. I have Everything Presence One’s and Lites doing presence detection, I have an ESP32 bed sensor that detects if we’re in bed, and I’d like to be able to use these existing ESPHome devices to do the tracking alongside whatever other job they’re already doing.
Thankfully, you can achieve this using Format-BLE. Format-BLE-Tracker is a HACS integration that lets you use some ESPHome code to set up tracker nodes that you can place in each room. I’ve been using it for over a year now and it’s been working great.
HowTo Geek ☛ 7 Essential Linux Terms Explained: Distro, DE, Repos, and More
Are you new to Linux and feeling overwhelmed by all the jargon in the software stores, forums, and tutorials? Fear not, as in this article, I’ll explain essential Linux terminologies so you can confidently take part in Linux discussions.
