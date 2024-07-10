The sha1sum command is a utility used to compute and verify SHA-1 (Secure Hash Algorithm 1) checksums. This command generates a 160-bit hash value, typically rendered as a 40-digit hexadecimal number, from input files or standard input. The primary purpose of sha1sum is to ensure data integrity by verifying that files have not been altered or corrupted. By comparing the SHA-1 hash of a file at different points in time or between different sources, users can determine if the file remains unchanged. This command is commonly used in software distribution to verify the integrity of downloaded files, ensuring they match the original files provided by developers.

The Linux command line offers several tools for checking and verifying a file's integrity. One such tool is sha1sum, which we will discuss in this tutorial using some easy-to-understand examples. But before we do that, it's worth mentioning that all examples here have been tested on an Ubuntu 24.04 LTS machine.