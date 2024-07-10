DXVK 2.4 Released with Non-Native Refresh Rate Emulation, Direct3D 8 Support

Jul 10, 2024



Highlights of DXVK 2.4 include D3D8 support as the Direct3D 8 to Vulkan translation D8VK has been merged into DXVK, support for multiple window system backends in dxvk-native, and non-native refresh rate emulation for reporting a different refresh rate to video games in environments where the display mode can’t be changed.

DXVK 2.4 brings improvements to several video games, including Battlefield 2, Battlefield 2142, Dead Space 2, Dragonshard, Fallout 4, Fallout New Vegas, Ghostbusters Remastered, Gothic 3, Guild Wars 2, Prototype, Star Citizen, The Sims 2, Tomb Raider Legend, Red Faction Guerilla Re-Mars-Tered, Rise of Nations, Watch Dogs, Watch Dogs 2, and WRC 4.

