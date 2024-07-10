Games: Preserve, Sea Sniffers, and More
GamingOnLinux ☛ Relaxing nature-stacking puzzle-building game Preserve launches August 8
Preserve from developer Bitmap Galaxy is a relaxing puzzle nature-building game that's going to enter Early Access on August 8th. With full Native Linux support.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Sea Sniffers is a cozy fishing RPG from the dev of Mighty Goose
Mighty Goose developer Blastmode recently revealed Sea Sniffers, a cozy fishing RPG in which you explore the ocean with your trusty seal companion.
GamingOnLinux ☛ 90s styled Old School Rally hits Early Access on July 19
Old School Rally is bringing some serious vibes from retro 90s racers like Colin McRae Rally and it's confirmed to hit Early Access on July 19th.
GamingOnLinux ☛ From the dev of Parkitect, Croakwood is a chill town building simulation game about frogs and nature
Texel Raptor are moving on from Parkitect now and they recently revealed Croakwood, a relaxed town building simulation game about frogs and nature that looks simply wonderful. It will have Native Linux support just like Parkitect.
GamingOnLinux ☛ NonSteamLaunchers for installing popular stores on Steam Deck has big improvements
NonSteamLaunchers is a tool for installing various popular game stores / launchers on Steam Deck and desktop Linux with the latest release being a big improvement.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Warzone 2100 - the Campaign Choices Update is out now
The free and open source RTS Warzone 2100 has a big new upgrade out with the Campaign Choices Update. Making it better than ever and a great time to pick it back up. Warzone 2100 was originally a full proprietary commercial release back in 1999, but it was eventually made open source.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Clean up the ocean in the demo for Spilled!
Spilled! from developer Lente is a sweet casual game about driving your little boat around to clean up the ocean. It has a new demo available with a big graphics upgrade. Tested working great on desktop Linux with Proton 9.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Dimhaven Enigmas is a new first-person puzzler from the team behind Quern
Zadbox Entertainment who created the Myst-like Quern - Undying Thoughts are working on another interesting first-person puzzler with Dimhaven Enigmas. It's confirmed to once again have Native Linux support.