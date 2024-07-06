LocalSend: Share Files and Messages on the Local Network
Learn about the LocalSend app that allows sharing files, folders, text, and clipboards across devices such as Android, iOS, macOS, or Linux. Read on
The new Raspberry Pi OS release, versioned 2024-07-04, updates the panel and the PCManFM file manager with support for customizing more than two desktops. The panel also received support for customizing the Labwc Wayland window-stacking compositor, which is now installed by default as an alternative to Wayfire.
KDE Gear 24.05.2 is here three weeks after KDE Gear 24.05.1 to fix two regressions in the KCalc calculator app that would cause it to crash when hitting the backspace key and break input chaining, fix a crash in KDE Partition Manager caused by clicking the remove mount point button, and fix a memory leak in kdepim-runtime.
RAKwireless has introduced the WisGate Soho Pro RAK7267, the latest addition to its LoRaWAN gateway lineup. Designed for both indoor and outdoor deployments, this compact and cost-effective device is ideal for smart agriculture, smart cities, industrial IoT, and remote monitoring solutions, combining essential features of RAK gateways in a robust enclosure.
The Turing Pi 2.5 is an updated version of the Turing Pi 2.0, a 4-node mini ITX cluster board compatible with Raspberry Pi CM4 modules and Nvidia Jetson modules. This compact device is designed for applications such as building Homelabs, self-hosting, and machine learning tasks, as it is capable of continuous 24/7 operation.
