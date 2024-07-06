Crazy Tech People Who Hate Lunduke - Part II

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Jul 06, 2024



My very existence drives many nerds to the brink of madness. It is... a gift.

Below is a small sampling of nerds -- and Tech Industry folk -- who have lost their gosh-darned minds after reading a few of my Wild and Wooly Words of Wounding.

Here we go. "Crazy Tech People Who Hate Lunduke - Part II"

Warning: One of the screenshots below contains some naughty words. I censored those words... but you can probably still figure out what they were. Also other screenshots, while not filled with naughty words, are mildly retarded. Which may or may not be contagious. I don't know. I'm not a doctor.

Read on