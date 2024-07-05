LWN Articles About Linux Kernel
A capability set for user namespaces
User namespaces in Linux create an environment in which all privileges are granted, but their effect is contained within the namespace; they have become an important tool for the implementation of containers. They have also become a significant source of worries for people who do not like the increased attack surface they create for the kernel. Various attempts have been made to restrict that attack surface over the years; the latest is user namespace capabilities, posted by Jonathan Calmels.
The core idea behind user namespaces is that a user runs as root within them, while the namespace as a whole is still unprivileged in the system that hosts it. A root process within the namespace has access to many root-only operations that can be used to configure and run the environment within the namespace. By design, that access cannot harm the system outside of the namespace, but there is a catch: the root user within the namespace can make many system calls that would be unavailable to that user outside of the namespace. That exposes much more of the kernel API to unprivileged users, increasing the severity of any security-relevant bugs in that API. A number of exploitable vulnerabilities have predictably emerged from that exposure.
Updates to pahole
Arnaldo Carvalho de Melo spoke at the 2024 Linux Storage, Filesystem, Memory Management, and BPF Summit about his work on Poke-a-hole (pahole), a program that has expanded greatly over the years, but which was relevant to the BPF track because it produces BPF Type Format (BTF) information from DWARF debugging information. He covered some small changes to the program, and then went into detail about the new support for data-type profiling. His slides include several examples.
Rust for filesystems
At the 2024 Linux Storage, Filesystem, Memory Management, and BPF Summit, Wedson Almeida Filho and Kent Overstreet led a combined storage and filesystem session on using Rust for Linux filesystems. Back in December 2023, Almeida had posted an RFC patch set with some Rust abstractions for filesystems, which resulted in some disagreement over the approach. On the same mid-May day as the session, he posted a second version of the RFC patches, which he wanted to discuss along with other Rust-related topics.
Finishing the conversion to the "new" mount API
Eric Sandeen led a filesystem-track session at the 2024 Linux Storage, Filesystem, Memory Management, and BPF Summit on completing the conversion of the existing kernel filesystems to use the mount API that was added for the 5.2 kernel in 2019. That API is invariably called the "new" API, which it is when compared to the venerable mount() system call, but it has been available for five years or so at this point without really pushing its predecessor aside. Sandeen wanted to discuss the status of the conversion process and some other questions surrounding the new API.
He began by saying the session is "not really a rocket-science talk", instead it was more of a "let's get that thing that we said we were going to do, done" talk. The original idea was to finish the conversion to the new API, then deprecate and remove the internal API that is used by the old mount API. But, after an initial push, there were few conversions until the pace picked up somewhat during the last two releases.