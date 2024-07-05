LWN Articles About Linux Kernel

User namespaces in Linux create an environment in which all privileges are granted, but their effect is contained within the namespace; they have become an important tool for the implementation of containers. They have also become a significant source of worries for people who do not like the increased attack surface they create for the kernel. Various attempts have been made to restrict that attack surface over the years; the latest is user namespace capabilities, posted by Jonathan Calmels.

The core idea behind user namespaces is that a user runs as root within them, while the namespace as a whole is still unprivileged in the system that hosts it. A root process within the namespace has access to many root-only operations that can be used to configure and run the environment within the namespace. By design, that access cannot harm the system outside of the namespace, but there is a catch: the root user within the namespace can make many system calls that would be unavailable to that user outside of the namespace. That exposes much more of the kernel API to unprivileged users, increasing the severity of any security-relevant bugs in that API. A number of exploitable vulnerabilities have predictably emerged from that exposure.