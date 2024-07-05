posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jul 05, 2024



Audacious Music App Now Defaults to GTK3, Adds New Plugins

GTK 2 and Qt5 support remains available, but only if configured at build-time (so if you need/want to stick with those you may need to compile this update from source, or find a pre-packaged build providing those options).

Wayland support is improved in the GTK version, though the included WinAmp skin doesn’t work well under Wayland. As a workaround, run the player under xWayland instead.

Audacious 4.4 also plays better with PipeWire, by avoiding needless resampling, and using a linear volume scale.